EVE Online Sets World Record For Most Expensive Video Game Battle

CCP Games are celebrating yet another Guinness World Record for EVE Online today as they earned one that set records in a monetary fashion. According to Guinness, that giant Massacre at M2-XFE fight that earned them two records already scored them a third as they achieved the Most Costly Video Game Battle at $378,012. What's more, they added another record of their own to the list with Most Titans lost in a battle of EVE Online at 257. Those are some records that may never be broken. Or, let's be honest, will hold up for a while until CCP Games shatters them again. We got a few quotes from the announcement today for you here.

"EVE Online has once more demonstrated the astounding events that can happen within the universe of New Eden and with its player-driven world," said Hilmar V. Pétursson, CCP Games' CEO. "Watching the Massacre of M2-XFE unfold was a visually breathtaking moment for all of us at CCP. None of this could be possible without our hugely dedicated players around the world, and we thank you for believing in our vision of what EVE Online can be."

"The Massacre at M2-XFE is yet another milestone in the story of the EVE Online and its players," said Bergur Finnbogason, Creative Director for EVE Online. "The unfolding war within New Eden has been nothing short of extraordinary this past year. We are humbled that our virtual world has again earned not one, but two Guinness World Records titles, and this could never have happened without our dedicated community."

"The limitless potential of EVE Online provides once again an epic, record-smashing battle that's a test of both human and technological prowess. No game has the kind of passionate, invested, and empowered community that EVE Online enjoys, which is why it's still, nearly 20 years on, reigning supreme as the ultimate MMO space game. Congratulations to all those involved – even those off licking their wounds will agree it was a battle to be remembered for a very long time," said Craig Glenday, Editor-in-Chief for Guinness World Records added.