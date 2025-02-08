Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apex Legends: Takeover

Apex Legends: Takeover Releases New Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Apex Legends: Takeover as we get a better look at the gameplay ahead of the content's release

Article Summary New trailer reveals exciting gameplay updates in Apex Legends: Takeover, releasing February 11.

Creator Commissioners bring unique challenges and Legendary rewards for players to unlock.

Arsenals, Meta Changes, and Road to Ranked enhance gameplay dynamics and competitive balance.

Celebrate with 36 Anniversary Event items and the debut of the Mythic R-301 weapon.

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have released a brand new trailer for Apex Legends: Takeover, showing off more of the gameplay ahead of release. This is basically a two-minute sizzle reel of everything coming to the game this season, as they show off all of the fun things you can do, as well as the additions they've made to the game's systems and meta. Enjoy the trailer as the content will drop on February 11.

Apex Legends: Takeover

Arsenals: Arsenals are the weapon stations players didn't know they needed – bringing every weapon of a single ammo type at their fingertips. Seen from the sky, Arsenals allow players to plan their drops, equip perfect load-outs and light up the Outlands.

Meta Changes: The Games are heating up, with Assault Legends unlocking new perks like Extra Firepower, and Armed and Dangerous, giving players extra ammo, grenade slots, improved weapon handling and a Battle Surge for faster reloads and movement on shield cracks. Additionally, for the first time ever, every single weapon has gotten a buff this season meaning that player's favorite guns are sure to pack a punch.

Road to Ranked: Expect an upgrade in how players can access Ranked, making it more competitive, fun and fair. Players that have not unlocked Ranked yet will have to prove they are both skilled enough and good team players by completing all of the Road to Ranked Challenges in order to gain access, creating a common starting point for any new player jumping into Apex Legends before they get into Ranked matches.

Anniversary Event: Join the party and unleash destruction, as players gather from 36 Anniversary Event items with every item being Legendary or above, including a set of Heirloom Shards and the first-of-its-kind Mythic R-301! Plus, the Community Reward Tracker returns, where players can complete challenges to unlock community-made rewards.

Mythic R-301: New this season is the Wraith-inspired Mythic R-301 that comes fully loaded with three unlockable tiers that come stacked with a fresh new void-inspired look, brand new animations for everything from reloads to enemy knock effects and even a new suite of sounds. Check it out in Pubs during the Mythic Mayhem Royale, where Rampart-themed supply drops will feature all R-301 variants, fully kitted and ready to devastate with 3 distinct Hop-Ups—Red for aggression, Yellow for speed and Green for support.

