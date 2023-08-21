Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: cookbook, insight editions, Respawn Entertainment

Apex Legends Will Be Releasing An Official Cookbook

Apex Legends will be getting its own cookbook this October, featuring recipes based on the characters, items, and its world.

Another gaming cookbook is going to be hitting the market soon, this time around focusing on the world of Apex Legends. Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have partnered with publisher Insight Editions to make Apex Legends: The Official Cookbook, containing recipes themed around the characters, items, and world in general for the game. Including recipes "from the characters," such as Mirage's "Glazed Pork Chops" and Lifeline's "Pas Me Dat Suga." The book is currently up for pre-order for $25 and will be released on October 17th. We have more info about the book for you below.

"Let Mirage and Pathfinder introduce you to the vast culinary expanse of the Outlands with Apex Legends: The Official Cookbook. In these pages, the varied planets and fan-favorite Legends at the edge of the Frontier inspire appetizing, easy-to-make recipes. These experienced chefs will take you through 65 recipes from Solace to Boreas, including Pathfinder's Leviathan Stew, Vantage's Gran Abuela's Flan, and Lifeline's "Pas Me Dat Suga" Cookies. With in-universe recipes, step-by-step instructions, and beautiful full-color photography, this book gives the Apex Games a whole new flavor. It's an essential addition to every fan's collection—when you serve up Salvonian's Warrior Feast, they'll call you a Legend."

Over 65 Legendary Recipies: From enticing appetizers to hearty spreads that can feed the entire squad, you'll have plenty of memorable meals to celebrate like a champion.

From enticing appetizers to hearty spreads that can feed the entire squad, you'll have plenty of memorable meals to celebrate like a champion. The First-Ever Apex Legends Cookbook: Equal parts delicious, decadent, and fun! You can create famous foods straight from the Legends and mouthwatering recipes inspired by the immersive Apex universe.

Equal parts delicious, decadent, and fun! You can create famous foods straight from the Legends and mouthwatering recipes inspired by the immersive Apex universe. An Immersive Experience: Simple step-by-step instructions, stunning full-color photography, and captivating lore bring the Apex Legends universe into your kitchen.

Simple step-by-step instructions, stunning full-color photography, and captivating lore bring the universe into your kitchen. A Must-Have Collectible: Created in collaboration with the team at Respawn, this collection of in-universe lore and delicious recipes is the perfect gift for die-hard Apex Legends fans and newcomers alike.

