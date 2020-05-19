Blizzard Reveals Overwatch Anniversary 2020 Details

Blizzard officially kicked off the 2020 Anniversary event for Overwatch today, and with it come details of what it has in store. Pretty much as we had suspected, everything is being opened up for players to collect. Skins from the past four years' worth of events and specialty items are now on the table for you to collect by leveling up. That includes skins, sprays, emotes, and all sorts of other add-ons to your characters. Season events have been opened up again from the Summer Games to Halloween to the four-player Archives, just in case you haven't played any of them before or need to cash in on completing some of your favorites. The anniversary also comes with weekly challenges where you can pick up special skins and additional content for Sigma, Widowmaker, and McCree. While we may not entirely know what the future holds for the first Overwatch game in the months to come, it does feel like this is the bash to end all bashes for the title as we look toward the sequel. Best of luck to everyone in getting everything you can from this event as it runs from May 19th until June 9th.

Overwatch Weekly Challenges Weekly Challenges are available for Overwatch Anniversary, allowing you to unlock limited-time rewards by winning nine games.

Rewards include an array of player icons, sprays, and Epic skins! Week 1: Carbon Fiber Sigma (Epic) Week 2: Fleur de Lis Widowmaker (Epic) Week 3: Masked Man McCree (Epic)

New Cosmetics 5 Legendary Skins Masquerade Reaper Huitzilopochtli Zenyatta Little Red Ashe Submarine Wrecking Ball Dragoon Mercy

3 Epic Skins

Player Icons, Emotes, Sprays