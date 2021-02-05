Apex Legends Will Celebrate Second Anniversary With Collection Event

Respawn Entertainment is throwing a second-anniversary bash for Apex Legends with a special collection event. To think, it was just two years ago we had to listen to a bunch of streamers tell us they had the inside scoop on a game we knew about three weeks in advance. Now, we're in Season 8 with a bunch of new people added to the mix, challenging levels, and a ton of other things going on that don't even scratch the surface of the lore they're adding to the game. Now we're going to celebrate that two years with the Anniversary Collection Event running from February 9th through February 23rd. You can try out the new "Locked and Loaded" playlist takeover, along with seasonal challenges and the return of 24 fan-favorite items that have been given a Legendary twist. You can read more about it below before it all kicks off on Tuesday.

Apex Legends Anniversary Rewards – This event boasts 22 earnable items, including two Event Packs and ten Apex Packs. Players will also receive five awards for logging in for the first time.

Locked and Loaded Takeover – This new playlist will have players land with a full loadout of Level 1 gear: a Mozambique, White Shotgun Bolt, HCOG Classic Scope, White Evo Shield, White Helmet, White Backpack, White Incap Shield, two Syringes, two Shield Cells and one stack of shotgun ammo. All Common/White level attachments and equipment will also be removed from the loot pool (outside of Common scopes) during the playlist takeover.

Seasonal Challenges – Players get the chance to earn: "Daily Discovery" Nessie Badge by completing 75 Daily Challenges "Respect your elders" Mozambique Badge by dealing 102,816 Damage "Time to Win and Stay Alive" win with 8 different Legends to get the Smolfinder Badge "Mozambique Here" Weapon Charm by dealing 3,333 damage

Anniversary Collection Event – Respawn is bringing back 24 fan-favorite items with crimson red and gold touches. Unlocking all items in the Collection Event will earn players 150 heirloom shards. Additionally, the crafting cost for all items in the Collection Event has been reduced by 50%.