Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: APICO, TNgineers

APICO Introduces New Ocean Adventure Update Coming Soon

Whitethorn Games revealed new details this morning for a massive update coming to APICO, as you head underwater for new adventures.

Whitethorn Games has a brand-new update coming to APICO soon, as things get aquatic with the Ocean Adventure update. Technically, this is the giant 3,0 Update they've been teasing for the game, as the developers at TNgineers have decided to take things under the sea with an entirely new set of challenges and places to explore. Who knew bees could live underwater? You, apparently, as you'll now head down to cultivate and harvest beehives that live in water environments. Plus new challenges, things to discover, and more. The team didn't put an official release date on the content beyond the idea that we'd see it this Fall. In the meantime, we have dev notes and the latest trailer showing it off.

"Update 3.0: What Lies Beeneath invites you to dive into the crystal blue ocean waters surrounding the APICO archipelago and explore its depths. New areas, forageables, quests, and, of course, new bees are yours to discover deep bee-low the watery abyss."

New areas: Dive deep down to the bottom of the ocean and discover a new bee-ome with new areas to explore that include deep-sea flora and fauna, a coral reef system, and more!

New Bees: Discover, collect, build homes, and breed new species of bees found only at the furthest depths of the ocean, and collect their resources for craftables and quests.

New Quests: Harness the help of your newfound bee friends to restore the damaged coral reef system and clean up underwater pollution to help the bee-cosystem and its inhabitants thrive.

New Fishing Mechanic: Skipper's dad, Captain, arrives at the archipelago to teach you the ins and outs of a new mechanic — fishing!

And More: New quality-of-life improvements, including a newly added trash can and nearby chest auto-deposit, will help your beekeeping bee-come more efficient than ever!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!