Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Whitethorn Games | Tagged: APICO, Whitethorn Games

APICO Officially Launches Onto Xbox Today With New Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for the cozy beekeeping game APICO as it officially comes out on Xbox with a ton of new content.

Whitethorn Games has officially released APICO onto Xbox consoles this morning, along with a brand new trailer showing off the game. If you're not already familiar with this one, the game has you in a cozy little beekeeping island where you get to inspect bees, collect honey, and have all sorts of fun with them to help make the island more pollinated and fruitful. All through the work of bees. This is the most up-to-date version with all of the added content released for PC to date, so Xbox players are starting off with everything. You can read more about it and enjoy the latest trailer below.

"APICO combines resource gathering, biology, and minigames with ideas from both real-life and fantasy beekeeping and gardening, as it teaches players about the ins-and-outs of maintaining a healthy hive and the importance of our irreplaceable pollinating pals. The islands of APICO were once abuzz with different species of bees, and it's up to players to rediscover lost species, cross-breed new ones, and repopulate each unique bee-ome. Progressing further into the game may also uncover some forgotten secrets."

Play together with up to four in online co-op, with cross-play available on all platforms!

Unique crafting and beekeeping minigames that drive gameplay progression

Cross-breed different bees to discover over 30 new species

Make and sell honey, Apicola, and other beekeeping products

Repopulate lost species and release them back into the wild

Multiple biomes to explore, each with their own unique bee species

Uncover the forgotten secrets of the APICO Islands

"But(terfly) wait – there's more! Included at launch is the highly anticipated Update 2.0: I Can't Beelieve It's Not Butter(flies)! The new update is honey in the bank with the wild amount of new content, including new pollinators, new characters to meet, and more."

New NPCs: New friends from the mainland, Cody and Sto, have come to the APICO Islands to further their research.

New friends from the mainland, Cody and Sto, have come to the APICO Islands to further their research. Butterflies: Discover, collect, and breed a variety of brand-new pollinators.

Discover, collect, and breed a variety of brand-new pollinators. Solitary Bees: These new pollinators prefer to do things on their own – build new solitary bee hotels and help them along!

These new pollinators prefer to do things on their own – build new solitary bee hotels and help them along! New Flowers: Now, there are more ways to keep the pollinator population happy – each new flower has its own new effect on the environment.

Now, there are more ways to keep the pollinator population happy – each new flower has its own new effect on the environment. Incense: Through the magic of alchemy, make your own incense and candles!

Through the magic of alchemy, make your own incense and candles! Bee-Sides: New tracks have been added to the chill soundtrack

New tracks have been added to the chill soundtrack And More: New books, decorations, and a host of quality-of-life improvements have been added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!