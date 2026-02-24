Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Apopia: Sugar Coated Tale, Happinet, Quillo Entertainment

Apopia: Sugar Coated Tale Announces March Launch Date

The new comedic dark mystery game Apopia: Sugar Coated Tale has been given a launch date as we'll see it arrive in early March

Article Summary Apopia: Sugar Coated Tale launches in early March, blending comedy with dark mystery adventure elements.

Guide Mai through a hand-drawn world, solving puzzles, making choices, and uncovering her lost identity.

Unique mind-reading mechanic lets players explore thoughts as playable worlds packed with minigames.

Meet quirky animal friends, enjoy rich storytelling, and discover secrets in this charming indie adventure.

Indie game developer Quillo Entertainment and publisher Happinet have confirmed the official release date for Apopia: Sugar Coated Tale. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a comedic adventure game wrapped in a dark mystery, as you attempt to help a young girl named Mai find her way back home. You'll do this by solving puzzles, making good choices, and outsmarting the enemies you come across in your path. As well as making friends with talking animals who will help out and also give you clues as to your lost identity. The game has a free demo out now for Steam Next Fest, which you can play until March 2, as the full game will then released the following day on March 3, 2026.

Apopia: Sugar Coated Tale

Apopia: Sugar Coated Tale is a comedic adventure full of dark mysteries. Play as Mai, a young girl lost in a strange land called Yogurt. Explore a beautiful hand-drawn fantasy world and meet an assortment of humorous animal characters along the way, both friend and foe. Progress by solving puzzles and outsmarting enemies in minigames to unravel the secret of Mai's identity from her blurry memories and discover the truth about her family and why she can read minds to access the Dark World: a hidden reality locked within the subconscious of others.

A charming, hand‑drawn world with 100+ bespoke animations.

A unique "mind reading" system that turns thoughts into playable spaces.

Adventure + puzzle + rhythm + light action — a variety of gameplay to keep each chapter fresh.

Rich, character‑first writing: every NPC has personality, secrets, and purpose.

Original soundtrack and carefully timed animation to heighten emotional beats.

Quiet, meaningful moments balanced with surprising, high‑energy sequences.

Cute things you can play as (and YES, you can play as the CAT!).

Unravel the dark secrets of of of,f… ofo. .oo ,…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!