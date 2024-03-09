Posted in: Epic Games, Games, Mobile Games, Video Games | Tagged: apple

Apple Has Restored Epic Games' Developer Account

After getting an inquiry from the European Commission, Apple decided to reverse its decision against Epic Games and restored its account.

After a couple of days of public scrutiny on social media, and getting the European Commission involved, it appears Apple has decided to give Epic Games back its developer account back. A couple of days ago, Apple deleted the account for Epic's Sweden studio, which was in the process of bringing Fortnite back to the European App Store. The company even cited the reasoning for its decision was based on a Twitter/X post that Epic's CEO, Tim Sweeney, posted about Apple. Ironically enough, the very thing he was calling the company out for, they did by removing Epic without any oversight. Apple then switched their decision within a few days after an inquiry from the European Commission, to whom they informed they would undo the ban.

The European Commission is taking full credit for the move, in a post sent out by EC Commissioner Thierry Breton, stating, "I take note with satisfaction that following our contacts Apple decided to backtrack its decision on Epic exclusion." Apple was called to the carpet for being gatekeepers, deciding who gets to be on their platform simply by being the only available option to those who own Apple devices. A statement echoed by Breton as the commission is now looking into the matter more closely.

🚨🍎 I take note with satisfaction that following our contacts Apple decided to backtrack its decision on Epic exclusion. From Day 2, #DMA is already showing very concrete results!#FreeFortnite ⤵️https://t.co/LKbZNd2htb https://t.co/UqMSDgem7m — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) March 8, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Epic Games also couldn't wait to toot their own horn over the decision, posting a lengthy response to the reinstatement on their own website, complete with documentation on the matter. For the vast majority of people, this is probably a done deal, but it really isn't The EC will most likely have a report about once the entire matter is investigated, and it could still lead to a greater inquiry over how Apple has been doing business in the European Union. What's more, Fortnite still isn't back on the App Store yet, and until it is, don't think for an instant that Epic is done being critical.

