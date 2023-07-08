Posted in: Games, Team17, Video Games | Tagged: Black Salt Games, Dredge

Dredge Receives Its Second Free Content Update

More freaky creatures, the chance to be a pacifist, and a photo mode have all been added to Dredge in the second free update this week.

Black Salt Games and Team17 have released a brand new free update for Dredge this week, giving players a ton of new content to experience. Update 2 was dropped a few days ago, as the team have given players an entire new set of deep-sea aberrations to run into, as well as a plethora of wildlife events, and a new monster that will send chills down your spine. Plus two new modes to explore as you can try your hand at Passive Mode and get your photography on in Photo Mode. We have the full details from the devs below, along with the latest trailer.

"The addition of a photo mode has been a regularly requested feature since Dredge launched on 30th March, but like the game, all isn't as it seems. Before players can spot nautical life through a lens and visually document their findings on the open sea – the Eldritch horrors that surround the area, or wildlife events like schools of dolphins off the port bow – they'll first have to fish for a piece of equipment and exchange it with a new islander, a photographer, for the new device. Meanwhile, the game's new 'Passive' mode is perfect for those cosy gamers who want to avoid the biggest nasties in Dredge and lean into the game's laid back fishing gameplay while avoiding the more sinister side of the adventure. The new update also introduces a further ten aberrations ready to be caught, together with their less frightful fishy counterparts, as well as new wildlife events to observe, including a graceful whale shark – the largest living nonmammalian vertebrate – and pods of orca whales. Finally, a new monster from the deep has also been added, sure to 'terror-ray-se' even the hardiest of fishing vessels."

Unravel a Mystery: Captain your fishing trawler across a collection of remote islands, each with its own inhabitants to meet, wildlife to discover, and stories to unearth

