Arcade Spirits Will Be Released On Consoles This May

Now you can find love at the arcade as developer Fiction Factory Games and publisher PQube revealed the dating sim Arcade Spirits is coming. We've seen this game back at PAX West and enjoyed the storyline as we were just a normal girl looking for possible romance in our weary job at the local arcade. it was a lot of fun to play and didn't feel like every other dating sim out there as there were actual challenges at the day job to help define the relationship. Now we know this week that the game will officially be released on Nintendo Switch and PS4 on May 22nd, with an Xbox One version on the way. If you're not interested in a physical copy, you can purchase it digitally on May 1st. Pre-orders have already stared in GameStop and Best Buy. You can learn more about the game below.

Arcade Spirits is a romantic comedy visual novel that takes place in an alternate timeline. Set in the year 20XX, players start work at a popular arcade, the Funplex, where they encounter a host of unique personalities. Offering a variety of customization options, players can design who they are and what kind of relationships they develop with each character they meet. Players are frequently confronted with decisions that will ultimately shape their character's personality and their relationships with others while guiding the storyline based on their choices. Arcade Spirits delivers a cheeky, engaging experience featuring: · Customize Everything – From hairstyle, skin tone, hair color, eye color, pronoun and more. · Self-designed Personality – Traits form based on the decisions and relationships the player chooses to make. · Unique Characters – Interact with various unique personalities to form platonic friendships or something more intimate, with seven romanceable characters and many other quirky individuals to mingle with. · Identity Tracker – Track relationship status with each character and personality traits with the Identity Identifier System, or "IRIS." · Arcade Adventure – Decisions made throughout the game will affect the Funplex's fate, including the relationships developed or the way key moments of crisis management are handled.