Arcade1Up Releases The Terminator 2 Deluxe Arcade Machine

If you liked the original Terminator 2 arcade game, then you'll love the Arcade1Up Deluxe Arcade Machine edition on the market now

Article Summary Arcade1Up releases the Terminator 2 Deluxe Arcade Machine, replicating the iconic two-gun cabinet experience.

Features include a 17" BOE color monitor, dual speakers, and real-feel light guns for immersive gameplay.

Online leaderboards and exclusive behind-the-scenes content keep the retro action relevant and competitive.

Terminator 2-themed artwork and a light-up marquee make this arcade machine a must-have for collectors and fans.

Arcade1Up has released a brand-new special edition of the Terminator 2 arcade game, as players can now get their hands on the Deluxe Arcade Machine. This is as close to the original as you'll get unless someone builds you a cabinet from scratch, as they have painstakingly made a replica of the two-gun cabinet at the A1U standard 5' height with a 17" BOE Color Monitor to give you the best experience you could get playing the game, along with dual speakers for Dynamic Sound and wi-fi online leaderboards for you to compete with others if you wish. We have more details about the cabinet below as it is currently being sold for $600 on their website and at select retailers, both in-person and from their online shops.

Arcade1Up Terminator 2 Deluxe Arcade Machine

Step into a world where man battles machine with the Arcade1Up Terminator 2 Deluxe Arcade Machine – a high-energy revival that brings the Terminator 2 universe to life in our iconic Deluxe format. In an age where AI is on the rise, relive humanity's last stand against Skynet with this thrilling tribute to both the Terminator 2 franchise and the legendary arcade video game. Take control of the fight with real-feel light guns, firing with deadly precision as you destroy swarms of T-800s and battle Skynet's AI forces. The 17" BOE color monitor and dual speakers immerse you in explosive action, making every chase feel cinematic and intense.

With apocalyptic Terminator 2 artwork, a glowing Light-Up Marquee, and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage of the game's creation, this machine is a true masterpiece for fans of the film, the game, and AI enthusiasts alike. Featuring Terminator 2: Judgment Day, it's a must-have for your arcade collection or the perfect introduction to retro gaming. Ready to fight for mankind's future? Order the Terminator 2 Deluxe Arcade Machine now before Skynet takes over!

