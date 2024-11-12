Posted in: Games, IllFonic, Video Games | Tagged: Arcadegeddon

Arcadegeddon Becomes a Free-to-Play Game Next Year

IllFonic has made the decision to transform their game Arcadegeddon into a free-to-play title, as it will transition sometime in 2025

IllFonic aims to extend the game's life and attract more players by removing the entry cost.

Immerse in the rogue-lite shooter with PVE and PVP modes for solo or team play with friends.

Uncover secrets, tackle challenges, and climb leaderboards in dynamic, ever-evolving gameplay.

IllFonic announced this morning that after a year and a half of being on Steam, Arcadegeddon will be transformed into a free-to-play title in early 2025. No specific reason has been given for the change, but our guess is that the team has gotten about everything they can out of it being a paid title and now wants to extend the game's life by offering it up to anyone who wants to play. No official date has been set for it to transition over just yet, we're basically on standby to learn more next year.

Gilly, the owner of a local arcade, is trying to save his business from a faceless mega-corporation, Fun Fun Co. …and what better way to stick it to the man than with a brand-spanking-new super game. Unfortunately, the corp gets wind of Gilly's plan and launches a cyberattack, injecting a virus into the game. Now it's up to you. Will you rise up to save both the game and the last remaining local arcade? This ever-evolving co-op multiplayer rogue-lite shooter allows you and up to 3 friends to explore multiple biomes, compete in mini-games, find hidden chests, and battle a crazy cast of enemies and bosses. Arcadegeddon lets you play at your own pace with its mix of PVE and PVP gameplay. Speed into the action or take it slow; it's up to you. As you get to know the town, you can dive into additional challenges from the local gangs that hang out in Gilly's Arcade, earning you much more than just street cred. Though, the view from the top of the leaderboards must be pretty darn good…

