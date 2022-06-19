Arcadian Atlas Announced For Summer 2023 Release

Serenity Forge revealed this past week that their latest game, Arcadian Atlas, will be getting released sometime in the Summer of 2023. Developed by Twin Otter Studios and German Wahnsinn Studio, this game is a politically-charged tactical RPG that clearly took its art style and cues from many tactics-based games such as Final Fantasy Tactics and the Mercenaries Saga series. With a story not too dissimilar from them as you find yourself in a land that is being ripped apart by war and politics, as the many factions spread throughout the kingdom could quite possibly destroy everything. Will you be able to set things right? Or just bide time for the next generation to deal with it? Check out the latest trailer below as we now patiently wait a year to see this one.

Arcadian Atlas is a unique, narrative-driven isometric tactical RPG set in Arcadia, a nation tearing itself apart via political and familial factions, nefarious plots, treacherous alliances and clandestine intrigues just as ancient evil forces begin to awaken. With a queen willing to do anything to ascend to the throne, no one is safe. In order to save Arcadia, players need to build an elite party of adventurers from more than 12 custom classes, each with their own unique skills and equipment ranging from apothecaries to warmancers. Strategic, turn-based battles will determine the fate of both the kingdom of Arcadia and its people. Every single action counts; just one wrong move could tear your family, its political alliances and the land itself apart for good. The stunning pixel art of Arcadian Atlas pairs with the game's rich story that will push players into tough, emotionally driven choices and send them down an unforgettable path. No one is safe now that the Atlas, a power that can change life in an instant, has been unleashed.