Arcana Of Paradise -The Tower- Drops New Name & Info

Shueisha Games has changed the name to Tasto Alpha developed game, Arcana Of Paradise -The Tower-, along with new info on the title. Originally called The Tower -To the Bottom-, the team revealed more information about the storyline and the game mechanics, all with a new trailer showing off parts of the content. The game is currently earmarked to be released on April 20th, 2023, with a Standard Edition and a Collector's Edition available for pre-order. (As all as an APAC-exclusive physical edition.) Enjoy the trailer below!

"Embark on a topsy-turvy tarot-inspired journey featuring character design by Masaoki Shindo, the artist behind the hit manga in Weekly Shonen Jump, RuriDragon. Guide a group of brave children trapped atop the tower as they make the perilous journey to the bottom in search of sustenance. Featuring a total of 20 playable children, each with their own starting cards, stacking the deck in their favor. In each run, players will be able to form a party of two to delve into the Tower."

"Choose wisely, as real-time battles call for split-second decisions. Execute attack cards with haste to string together powerful combos, and play defensive cards at the perfect moment to put enemies in a daze. Re-deal new cards instantly if dealt a lousy hand, and watch for cards that can flip with surprising positive and negative effects. Pick from hundreds of possible pairings, as each child earns new traits and upgrades after every successful run. Fight for survival against the tower's inhabitants that grow in peculiarity after every descent, and collect new battle cards after each skirmish. The spoils of victory create a conundrum – will the heroes reward fellow tower mates with nourishing loaves of bread or build out the deck on this run to aid the arduous trek into the belly of the beast?"

"Pushing the release date was necessary to ensure that Arcana of Paradise -The Tower- lives up to the expectations of our fans and partners," says Masami Yamamoto, Executive Officer, and Executive Producer at Shueisha Games. "Tasto Alpha, and we know this will make for a better game, and we look forward to everyone's journey to the bottom of the tower beginning this April."