Arctic Awakening Receives September Release Date

Can you find your co-pilot in the unforgiving tundra after a plane crash? Find out as Arctic Awakening will be released next month

Article Summary Arctic Awakening releases in September, blending survival with narrative adventure in the icy wilderness.

Play as pilot Kai, stranded in Alaska with only a therapy robot after a devastating plane crash.

Explore vast Arctic landscapes, uncover hidden mysteries, and search for your missing co-pilot.

Your choices shape relationships and the story, set against dynamic weather and sci-fi secrets.

Indie game developer and publisher GoldFire Studios has confirmed the official release date for Arctic Awakening, as it arrives next month. For those who haven't checked it out yet, this is a first-person narrative adventure title where you are stuck in the Arctic after your plane crashed. With only a therapy robot by your side, you must explore to find your missing co-pilot and find your way back to society, while also uncovering many strange happenings. Enjoy the latest trailer here as the game arrives on September 18 for PC via Steam, as well as PS5 and XSX|S.

Arctic Awakening

A routine supply drop to a town in Alaska is all that stands in the way of pilots Kai and Donovan enjoying a round of drinks to celebrate another job well done. Auto-pilot on, guard down, and Kai's court-mandated therapy bot, Alfie, finally quiet. In an instant, a storm tears the light aircraft in two, snatches Donovan, and sends the metal husk hurtling towards the freezing Arctic wilderness. You are Kai. Waking in the snow a distance from the wreckage, you realize the gravity of the situation you are in.

Donovan is missing, the temperature is rapidly dropping, there's no way home, and all you've got is an unwanted robot for company. In Arctic Awakening, you'll brave the cutting cold to explore vast landscapes and the veiled structures found deep within them in the search for your co-pilot, safety, and the origin of the catastrophic storm that left you stranded. There are secrets and mysteries unfurling beneath the snow and ice that threaten to upend everything you know.

A first-person narrative adventure where facing the elements may just be the least of your worries.

Uncover the secrets buried beneath the ice in this unique survival mystery.

Embrace Kai's newfound survival partnership with his unwanted therapy bot, Alfie.

Make choices that affect the relationships you build with companions, their decisions, and perhaps even Kai's story itself.

With its arresting visual design, witness dynamic weather systems affecting the environment, experience stunning vistas, and investigate intricate sci-fi-inspired structures.

