Ultraman Arrives In GigaBash With Latest Game Update

GigaBash has a new update available right now, adding a ton of new content, including Ultraman, who flies into the game's latest event.

Developer and publisher Passion Republic Games revealed their latest update for GigaBash, as the game gets new content and the arrival of Ultraman. The company has released Patch 1.3 this morning, along with the Ultraman DLC – 4 Characters Pack, both of which are designed to give you a cool experience with some upgrades. This includes upgrades to Cross-Platform Matchmaking for the base game, a new replay mode, and some new looks for your characters. We have the details below, as the content is now live for PC and consoles.

Ultraman Arrives In GigaBash

As Ultraman, you can unleash his iconic Spacium Beam against enemies who threaten humanity. As Ultraman Tiga, you can Type Change into Multi Type, Power Type, or Sky Type to change your speed, power, and even skillset to adapt to any situation. As Alien Baltan, you can overwhelm your foes with clones and shower them with White Destructive Bullets. You can even play as Camearra and unleash darkness upon the world with deadly whip attacks and swarms of Shibito-Zoigers.

Cross-Platform Matchmaking & Online Mode

Assert your dominance online with this new update! All platforms now share the same public matchmaking pool via Public Match. That means Nintendo Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, Steam, and Epic players will be able to battle each other in the arena when they search for a Public Match. However, players will not be able to directly invite their friends from another platform via Private Match.

Replay Feature (BETA)

In an effort to enable fans to capture the Kaiju Fantasy they always dreamed of, the devs released the Beta version of Replay Feature. This new feature allows players to save and watch replays of their battles from within the game. Use the Free Camera Mode to move the camera down to a pedestrian's point of view and feel the terrifying scale of destruction. You can also apply various nostalgic camera filters or use the new News Channel filter for that extra cinematic twist. This feature is still in BETA and is only available in Local Play for now, but it will be available for Online Mode in the future. As this feature is still an early work in progress, the devs are inviting the community to get involved in the development. Everyone is welcome to voice their valuable feedback directly to them on their Discord as they continue to work on this feature.

