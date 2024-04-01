Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Star Trek, Tabletop, Tabletop Publishers, TV, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d, Deborah Ann Woll, dungeons and dragons, michelle hurd, Star Trek Picard, Todd Stashwick, Todd Stashwick's Nerd Circus, wil wheaton

Star Trek: Stashwick Recruits Frakes, Hurd & More for Charity D&D Game

Todd Stashwick recruited Star Trek friends Jonathan Frakes, Michelle Hurd, and Will Wheaton along with Deborah Ann Woll for D&D charity event.

To say Todd Stashwick is making the most of his newfound fame on Star Trek would be an understatement. Not to say he hasn't recruited his castmates in the past to play his other favorite pastime aside from acting in Dungeons and Dragons. His latest from his Nerd Circus is partnering again with the Pablove Foundation, the nonprofit pediatric cancer foundation, for a D&D charity livestream event called Legends of Eleanora: Zephyr Against the Mist. Joining him are Jonathan Frakes (The Next Generation, Picard), Michelle Hurd (Blindspot, Picard), Will Wheaton (TNG, Picard), and Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood, Daredevil: Born Again).

Todd Stashwick's Nerd Circus Hosts D&D Game with More Star Trek Friends

Fans will have an opportunity to auction for a spot in the game. "Hey! [Todd Stashwick Nerd Circus] is teaming up with [Pablove] to fight Childhood cancer with the power of #dungeonsanddragons and the help of me and [Michelle Hurd], [Deborah Ann Woll], [Wil Wheaton], [Jonathan S Frakes] and maybe you? Bid here for a seat at the table!" the actor wrote on social media. Stashwick has shared his love for D&D for related events with other Picard figures like Jeri Ryan (Voyager), Mica Burton, EP Terry Matalas, Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome and Jack Quaid, and actor Matthew Lillard (Scooby-Doo, Scream).

The 12 Monkeys star remains hopeful he can play the unexpectedly popular Captain Liam Shaw from Picard again someday in future Star Trek canon (despite his fate). Stashwick has also appeared in AppleTV's The Last Thing He Told Me and Amazon Freevee's D&D-themed improv series Faster, Purple Worm! Kill! Kill!. The event is scheduled for April 20th at 8 p.m. ET. The bids close on April 8th at 4 p.m. ET. For more information, you can check out the event on Charitybuzz here. You can also stream it on Twitch.

