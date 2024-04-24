Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Arkadium

Arkadium Opens Up Its Software For Developers To Utilize

Arkadium For Developers has launched as the company is providing resouces for third-party developers to make their titles.

Article Summary Arkadium launches Arkadium for Developers, aiding third-party game creators.

Developers can now submit games to Arkadium's esteemed distribution network.

The platform targets releasing about 30 new third-party games this year.

Dan Butchko joins as Director of Developer Relations to foster BBG growth.

Arkadium announced this week they will allow developers to use their platform in a brand-new system to help out third-party developers. being called Arkadium for Developers, this is an all-new program in which upcoming devs can submit their titles to the company's distribution network, as they have done with their own browser-based titles for years. We have the finer details and a quote from the company below as the program is now active.

Arkadium aims to launch approximately 30 new games this year through its third-party program, which will add a variety of new games and genres from around the world. A newly launched portal provides developers with a single destination to submit their titles for consideration. Arkadium for Developers aims to provide significant distribution to third-party developers who join the platform.

With an active portfolio of 75 first-party games, Arkadium titles are played by 18 million players monthly, resulting in 150 million unique game starts. Arkadium's distribution network goes beyond a single URL as the company powers more than 300 game channels of some of the largest web destinations in the world, including The Washington Post, AARP, DailyMail and USA Today. Arkadium serves a global audience, with a majority of its players being based in North America and over 18 years old. The company has hired industry veteran Dan Butchko as its first-ever Director of Developer Relations to lead all external development partnerships. In his role, Dan will work with developers around the world to build the future of BBGs alongside Arkadium's growing catalog of in-house games.

"I'm thrilled to join Arkadium as we build the future of browser-based games," said Dan Butchko, Director of Developer Relations at Arkadium. "With its two decades of experience launching games for some of the world's biggest websites, Arkadium is leveling up to become more than just a game studio – it is now a platform for developers around the world. This is just the beginning as we extend opportunities for external developers to join us and tap into the potential of this growing category of can't-miss games."

