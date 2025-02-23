Posted in: Among Us, Games, Indie Games, InnerSloth, Schell Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Among Us 3D

Among Us 3D To Launch Free Steam Next Fest Demo

Among Us has a new way to play the game as Among Us 3D will be released for Steam, but first, the game gets a Steam Next Fest demo

Article Summary Experience Among Us like never before with the immersive new 3D version, blending elements from original and VR games.

Enjoy a free Steam Next Fest demo from February 24 to March 3 before the full release of Among Us 3D on PC.

Features include native voice chat, new and classic minigames, and crossplay with VR players.

Customize your Beansona with endless cosmetic options, making every game uniquely yours.

Indie game developer Schell Games and publisher Innersloth announced a new way to play Among Us this past week with the reveal of Among Us 3D. This is an entirely new game as they have taken the best of the original title and the VR title and combined them into a 3D version of the game you can play on PC. This is basically the chocolate and peanut butter mix of the games, along with some requested stuff they couldn't add to either one until now. The game will first have a Steam Next Fest demo running from February 24 until March 3. For now, enjoy the trailer and details.

Among Us 3D

Teamwork and betrayal in space… now in 3D! Among Us 3D is a party game of teamwork and betrayal. Experience the core Among Us gameplay you know and love — tasks, sabotages, Emergency Meetings, and venting — now in an extremely immersive, 3D environment where everything (yup, everything!) is close up and personal. Grab your crew of 4-10 players and launch into a fully 3D version of the hit multiplayer game. Work together as Crewmates to complete tasks before one or more Impostors kill everyone aboard. In this party game, Crewmates work together to complete tasks before one or more Impostors kill everyone aboard. Experience all of the same deception and deceit as the original Among Us in all three dimensions.

Native Proximity Voice Chat — Yap with your friends directly in-game. No need for additional third-party platforms!

— Yap with your friends directly in-game. No need for additional third-party platforms! New and Returning Minigames — Experience the tasks you know and love, along with some new ones. Now, with first-person controls.

— Experience the tasks you know and love, along with some new ones. Now, with first-person controls. Crossplay Functionality — Join lobbies with other VR players! ( Note: The game is NOT compatible with the original Among Us game . Sorry, beans. )

Join lobbies with other VR players! ( Among Us ) Customize Your Beansona — Expand your wardrobe of hats, gloves, and skins with an endless number of cosmetic customization combinations!

