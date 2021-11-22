Arkanoid – Eternal Battle To Be Released In 2022

Microids along with TATIO have come together to release a new chapter of a classic as we're getting Arkanoid – Eternal Battle to come out next year. The game was developed by French studio Pastagames, who have worked on previous games like Rayman Legends, Pang Adventures and Pix the Cat, are bringing this franchise back to life with a brand new puzzler, set to be released sometime in 2022. If you're not familiar with the series, this is the classic block game where you'll use a paddle to bounce a ball up to the top and clear out a series of blocks to move onto a new round. We don't know what this one will look like yet, but based on the possibilities, we're sure they could create something awesome. Here's soem added info from the team as wew wait to see what they do with this one.

Players will discover or be reintroduced to the emblematic block breaker game in a fully modernized version. Arkanoid – Eternal Battle features different solo and multiplayer modes that will be unveiled at a later date. Classic elements from the franchise will definitely make a comeback as well as new effects, bonuses and features guaranteed to take veteran players by surprise! Arkanoid is an iconic arcade game developed by TAITO Corporation in 1986. 35 years after its release, the game has spawned numerous titles. When the mother ship Arkanoid comes under attack, the small spacecraft VAUS manages to escape but ends up warped into another dimension. Wandering in an interdimensional labyrinth, VAUS must destroy blocks called "spacewalls" in order to defeat "DOH", creator of the maze.

"For me, it was in the French city of Nice, 54 boulevard Jean Médecin, in a dark arcade called "Automat". It was full of neons and highly diverse people, from bikers to middle schoolers," said Fabien Delpiano, Founder & Owner of Pastagames. "The arcade machine was breathtaking, with its metal ball-bearing paddle, while I was just a regular fifteen-year-old trying to get on with adolescence. We immediately fell for each other, and our relationship lasted several years. We all have our own story with Arkanoid. It feels so good to come together again, after all these years." "We are very pleased that Microids, a company we trust, will be releasing a modern version of a popular title that Taito released 35 years ago. We're confident that both old fans and new players will be very satisfied with the game," said Masakazu Suzuki, Director and Executive Officer of Taito Corporation.