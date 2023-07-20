Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Armored Core, Armored Core VI, Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon

Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon Releases CGI Story Trailer

Enjoy the latest trailer for Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, as Bandai Namco give you the full CGI treatment this time around.

Bandai Namco dropped a brand new trailer this morning for Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon, as we get the full CGI treatment to show off the game's storyline. The trailer gives you the lowdown of what life is like trying to turn a profit on Rubicon 3, as you and your handler Walter start taking on jobs and making a name for yourself. But too much notoriety earns you extra danger, as C4-621 will have to fight their way through tons of enemies just waiting to blast you out of the air. Enjoy the trailer below, as the game is still set to be released on August 25th, 2023.

"A mysterious new substance called "Coral" was discovered on the remote planet, Rubicon 3. As an energy source, this substance was expected to dramatically advance humanity's technological and communications capabilities. Instead, it caused a catastrophe that engulfed the planet and the surrounding stars in flames and storms, forming a Burning Star System. Almost half a century later, Coral has resurfaced on Rubicon 3, a planet now contaminated and sealed off by the catastrophe. Extra-terrestrial corporations and resistance groups fight over control of the substance. The player infiltrates Rubicon as an independent mercenary and finds themselves in a struggle over the substance with the corporations and other factions."

"Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon is full of mech action, including fast-paced battles, in-depth customization, and thrilling boss fights. Featuring highly mobile and highly customizable mechas, Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon will put players in fast-paced battles, where they can make full use of offensive and defensive maneuvers on both land and in the air to overcome foes. To be the most successful and profitable mercenary on Rubicon 3, players must master rapidly changing combat distances, using the environment for protective cover, and omnidirectional battles to overcome challenging enemies and situations.

