Arms Race 2 Set To Be Released For PC In December

Get ready to experience an interactive Cold War, as Arms Race 2 will be released in a couple of weeks for Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Engage in a turn-based Cold War spanning five decades as the US or Soviets.

Strategize with espionage, military might, and diplomatic moves in gameplay.

Historic events, technology races, and influential politicians enrich the experience.

Indie game developer and publisher Alina Digital has revealed that Arms Race 2 will be released for PC next month. The sequel to the indie hit, this one will throw you deep into the cold war between the Soviets and the Americans that spanned from the '50s into the early '90s. Will you be able to wade through five decades of conflict and not get each other blown up? We have more info on the game below, along with a new trailer, as the game will drop on December 5 for Steam and the Epic Games Store.

"Arms Race 2 is a turn-based strategy game based on the events of the Cold War between the Americans and the Soviets, spanning the 1950s through the 1990s. In just a few hours of gameplay, players will immerse themselves in five decades of contention, paranoia, secrecy, proxy wars, and the overarching "us vs. them" mentality. Immerse yourself in a realistic atmosphere that retells the story of the Cold War. Choose your side and play as either the Americans or the Soviets to rewrite history. Deploy military and espionage units to support allied governments or transform rebels into revolutionaries in opposing countries. Establish spy networks to bolster government propaganda campaigns or undermine the opposition's stronghold. Launch rockets, satellites, and astronauts or cosmonauts into space to astonish the world and prove your superiority."

"Devise your own strategies and tactics, forcing your opponent to play by your rules. Organize pro-government parades or incite riots to plunge countries into chaos. Experience the technological, nuclear, arms, and space races through historic units, models, and names. Encounter global consequences from historical international events that impact both superpowers and neutral regions. Utilize powerful UN decisions to intervene in other countries or protect them from your foe's intervention. Access a comprehensive database with pictures of influential politicians from both superpowers' governments. Vote and establish your government with its own specific characteristics, such as politicians' skills and conservative or liberal views. Experience industrialization, which promotes international cooperation within your alliance and enhances your gaming score."

