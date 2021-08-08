Art Of Rally Comes To Xbox & Switch On August 12th

Funselektor Labs Inc. Revealed this week they will be releasing Art Of Rally both on Xbox consoles and Nintendo Switch. If you're not already familiar with the game, this is a snug and tight racing game that, in it's own style, meshes both complex and realistic driving mechanics together while offering a soothing, minimalist aesthetic to racing. Mixing them together has created a much more stylised experience that harkens back to the golden age of rally car racing. The game has been out on PC for nearly a year, and now it will be coming to consoles this week. We got the latest trailer for you here showing off how the game will look when it arrives, along with a bit of info on the game itself. A PlayStation version is still being planned for later this year.

Art Of Rally is a stylized experience inspired by the golden era of rally from the creator of Absolute Drift. Race across the world through colorful and stylized environments in top-down view. Compete for first place in the leaderboards with daily and weekly challenges. Will you master the art of rally? Experience the golden era of rally in Career mode, travelling across 60 stages from Finland to Sardinia, Norway, Japan and Germany. Get behind the wheel of your favorite vintage cars, ranging from the 60's to the 80's, Group B, Group S and Group A. From beginner-friendly options to driving modes that'll challenge the most expert drivers, all players can tackle the races using their favorite rally driving tricks: Scandinavian flick, counter steering, left foot braking, handbrake turns. Get your name out at the top of the Leaderboard in our daily and weekly challenges. Show off your driving skills, or simply your favourite landscapes, with the integrated Photo and Replay mode.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: art of rally – Game Pass, Xbox and Switch Release Date Announcement (https://youtu.be/sfG0oar235Y)