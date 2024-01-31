Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Artificer’s Tower, Rodent Games

Artificer's Tower To Release Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

Rodent Games will have a free demo for Artificer's Tower during Steam Next Fest, as they prepare for a bigger launch this Summer.

Article Summary Artificer's Tower demo available during Steam Next Fest, Feb 5-12.

Assemble and defend a magical tower in this colony sim game.

Manage your mages, fulfill needs, and keep your tower functioning.

Summon bosses, train wizards, and master alchemy in gameplay.

Indie game developer and publisher Rodent Games confirmed this week that Artificer's Tower will be a part of February's Steam Next Fest. The team has been working hard to have the game ready for release sometime this Summer, but before that, you'll have a chance to try it out for yourself. The game's free demo will be available on Steam from February 5-12. In the meantime, enjoy the latest trailer here.

Artificer's Tower

Artificer's Tower is a cozy colony sim and resource management game that features base-building, tower defense systems, and powerful enemies to defeat. Players are tasked with building and defending an out-of-this-world tower that would make even Merlin himself proud! Keep your mages happy and your tower safe by building up your tower, gathering resources, and crafting everything you might need. Build your tower however you like and unleash your inner architect wizard. In Artificer's Tower, creativity is a main component, with endless possibilities for you to create the tower of your dreams. Towers come in all shapes and sizes and your only limit is your imagination. But you'll want your tower to have strong defenses to repel the pesky monsters that await. Place traps to keep the monsters at bay and defend your tower and its inhabitants. Your tower is only as good as the mages that live within it. Artificer's Tower allows you to select your mages and students, along with their traits and duties, to help keep your tower up and running as effectively as possible. Pay their wages, research to keep up with their demands, train them, and keep them happy – all while defending your tower from horrifying creatures.

Defend Your Base: Fill the entrance of your tower with traps and watch as the monsters trying to take down your tower drop like flies.

Fill the entrance of your tower with traps and watch as the monsters trying to take down your tower drop like flies. Manage Your Mages: Keep your tower running like a well-oiled magical machine by managing your mages. Pay them generous wages, fulfill their needs, and keep them happy.

Keep your tower running like a well-oiled magical machine by managing your mages. Pay them generous wages, fulfill their needs, and keep them happy. Summon Powerful Bosses: Challenge the biggest bad guys in their area and their lackeys. Show off your tower's strength by defeating these foes and taking home all the bragging rights.

Challenge the biggest bad guys in their area and their lackeys. Show off your tower's strength by defeating these foes and taking home all the bragging rights. Train and Practice: Train your next generation of powerful wizards! Watch as they grow from low-potential, bumbling novices to full-fledged artificers.

Train your next generation of powerful wizards! Watch as they grow from low-potential, bumbling novices to full-fledged artificers. Flex Your Alchemy Skills: Start with simple recipes and watch as your expertise grows, and you can start making even more advanced items. Invest research into administration so you can spend less time micromanaging your mages.

