Ascendant.com Will Launch Its Closed Beta In April

PlayFusion has confirmed they will be holding a Closed Beta for Ascendant.com next week, as you can sign up to participate now.

Ascendant.com evolves from Ascendant Infinity, offering a unique FPS adventure.

Gamers can sign up now to test the tactical, squad-based biopunk battleground.

Dynamic maps and strategic gameplay set Ascendant.com apart in the genre.

Indie game developer and publisher PlayFusion announced they are currently taking signups for the Ascendant.com Closed Beta, which will launch next week. Taking the unique approach of just making the video game its own website and rolling with that as the name, the team decided that this was a better choice than its previous title, Ascendant Infinity. With the name change comes a new Closed Beta, which will launch on April 5, but you can sign up for it on the game's website right now.

Ascendant.com

Ascendant.com is a squad-based and tactical FPS experience with serious balls. Each match is different, with game-changing events and extensive adrenaline-fueled, shooter battles. Set in a dynamic biopunk world where everything wants to kill you, fight to secure and extract limited resources and get out with more than just your dignity. Adapt or die.Ada pt is the name of the game (well, not technically, but you get the idea). Like life, nothing in this world stays the same. The map, the tactics, the teams, the strategies, the events, they're all different every time you step out.

One day rooms are open and you're good to go. The next day they're closed and your team is sucking on poison gas. Get used to it, because you have a snowball's chance in hell of making it out with a biocore if your team doesn't keep their heads on a swivel. Remember to work together, because you're just one of the 4 teams out there, all clawing for the same 3 biocores. So, you know it's gonna get messy – you'll be stuck spinning your wheels if you think you can go it alone. You can't just run-and-gun on a hope and a prayer. If you want to walk away with more than just your crotch in your hand, you'll need to plan, coordinate, and adapt to everything you didn't plan on. Like chess, but with more violence and less manners. Do you grab a biocore right away or do you let the suckers duke it out? Do you go in guns blazing, or lay in wait to pounce like a neon panther? The biocore's in your court.

