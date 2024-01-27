Posted in: Assemble Entertainment, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Asgard’s Fall

Asgard's Fall Releases Free Prologue With Fall Release Planned

Assemble Entertainment released a brand new free prologue for Asgard's Fall, as the game will be coming out sometime this Fall.

Engage in pixel-art combat with a dynamic ability system and strategic buffs.

Customize gameplay with an intricate skill tree and Rune Carving power enhancements.

Master diverse abilities to conquer the Nine Realms in this roguelike arena shooter.

Indie game developer Soulpotion and publisher Assemble Entertainment have released a free prologue for their upcoming game Asgard's Fall. Simply called Asgard's Fall: Origins, this mini version of the main game will give you a proper introduction to the story and also help you familiarize yourself with the game ahead of its launch. According to the team, they are aiming to release sometime in the Fall of 2024. Enjoy the latest trailer and info here before heading off to play the game.

Asgard's Fall

Embark on an epic saga in Asgard's Fall, a pixel-art survivors-like roguelite that'll have you slinging abilities, unleashing strategic buffs, and swiftly and mercilessly cutting through hordes of creatures. Master the art of combat with the game's dynamic ability system. Choose from a diverse array of skills, from attacks, buffs, and unique powers to suit your playstyle, and conquer the Nine Realms. While players are ruthlessly slicing through enemies, carving out their place in Asgard, they'll also carve their destiny by increasing their power with the game's Rune Carving system and skill tree. Through controlling the magic of ancient runes, players will be able to enhance their character's power. The game's intricate skill tree also puts in-depth customization of their character's playstyle in the hands of players. Unlock diverse abilities and enhance strengths to adapt to the game's ever-changing challenges.

Let the Gods Feel Your Wrath: Fight your way through hordes of enemies in arena shooter roguelike gameplay.

Fight your way through hordes of enemies in arena shooter roguelike gameplay. Carve Your Fate: Control the magic of ancient runes with the game's Rune Carving System. Craft your destiny by engraving powerful runes onto relics, enhancing your power on your way to conquer Asgard.

Control the magic of ancient runes with the game's Rune Carving System. Craft your destiny by engraving powerful runes onto relics, enhancing your power on your way to conquer Asgard. Forge Your Warrior's Destiny: Master the art of combat with the dynamic Ability System. Choose from a diverse array of skills, each tailored to your playstyle. Unleash devastating attacks, strategic buffs, and unique powers to conquer the Nine Realms.

Shape Your Saga: Shape your warrior's evolution with the intricate Skill Tree. Customize your playstyle by unlocking diverse abilities, enhancing strengths, and adapting to challenges. Every choice influences your saga's outcome.

