Ashes Of Creation Shows Off Highlights Of Alpha Test

Intrepid Studios released a new video today showing off highlights of the Alpha Test for Ashes Of Creation. The company launched the test for four days to get a lay of the land as to how players would be able to handle the game as well as how it responded tot hat many people on the servers at once. The team debuted the footage, which you can see in a video below, on their stream this morning as it highlighted many of the top events that took place with thousands of players having fun with the game. They did, however, caution that the footage being seen is not the final product and that the game is still in progress. No word yet from the company as to whether or not there will be another alpha test or if they will be moving into the Beta phase of the program. For now, enjoy the video!

Thousands of Alpha One testers took part in this limited pretest that let them explore 75km2 of the 400km2 world. During the event, players were able to choose from a trio of archetypes and were allowed to check out ten levels of character progression as it currently stands. During this month's pretest of Alpha One, developers took 4k footage of some of the new zones that were available for testing and an early level 10 boss fight. The next Alpha One pretest is currently slated for February. Intrepid will be sharing more details about the event as the time nears. Lastly, keep an eye out for more Ashes Of Creation gameplay footage taken during this and future Alpha One pretesting events. Intrepid plans to release new videos ahead of the start of Alpha One in April.