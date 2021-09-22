Ashley Tisdale Talks About The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes

Bandai Namco has released a brand new video featuring The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes star Ashley Tisdale chatting about the game. Tisdale will be featured in the game as Rachel King, one of the soldiers who are trapped in an ancient temple fighting a brand new monster, all while trying to figure out what's going on and getting her entire unit out of there alive. This video is part one of a two-part interview series, which is giving fans a glimpse of the motion capture sessions with behind-the-scenes footage that went into making this brand new chapter of the franchise. Not to mention some fun talking bits from Tisdale as she talks about her feeling towards the horror genre. You can enjoy the first part of the video below as the game will be released on October 22nd, 2021.

Iraq, 2003. As the conflict draws to a close, CIA field operative Rachel King joins an elite military unit on a raid of a suspected underground chemical weapons facility in the shadow of the Zagros Mountains. Arriving at the coordinates, the unit is ambushed by a local patrol led by Sergeant Salim Othman. During the battle, an earthquake opens sinkholes in the ground, pitching both sides into the ruins of a buried Sumerian temple. In the darkness beneath the Arabian Desert, something evil is awakened. Savage and unstoppable, a nest of ancient and unearthly creatures has a new prey to hunt. Horrific discoveries and impossible decisions face the survivors as they strive to navigate the underworld and escape the terrifying threat. Will they each prioritize their own survival, or put aside their fears and their personal rivalries to fight together as one?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes – Interview with Ashley Tisdale Part 1 (https://youtu.be/yXrh21GuQ6E)