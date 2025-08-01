Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Haunted: Halloween ’86 - Spirit Edition, Retrotainment Games, Spirit Halloween

Spirit Halloween Has Revealed Its Own Video Game

Spirit Halloween has its own video game coming out, as Haunted: Halloween ’86 - Spirit Edition will arrive with retro NES vibes

Article Summary Spirit Halloween launches its own retro NES game, Haunted: Halloween '86 - Spirit Edition.

Players join Steven and Kym on a spooky adventure caused by Jack the Reaper in Possum Hollow.

Download digitally or snag a limited edition NES cartridge at Spirit Halloween stores or online.

Game includes exclusive box, manual, and works on NES and select Retron consoles—perfect for collectors.

Spirit Halloween, working with Retrotainment Games, decided to surprise people with their own video game, Haunted: Halloween '86 – Spirit Edition, which will release its own physical edition for the NES. You can download the game right now on Steam, as players will get a retro NES-vibe kind of platformer where two kids looking for a costume for Halloween are plunged into an adventure by Jack the Reaper. For those who wish to go the extra mile, you can buy a physical copy at Spirit Halloween locations with an NES cartridge version of the game.

Haunted: Halloween '86

October 31st 2025: On a quiet evening in Possum Hollow, two kids are looking for the perfect Donny and Tami costumes. On a quest to dress up as their heroes, Steven and Kym venture into a Spirit Halloween, but just as they put on the costumes, they're surprised by Jack the Reaper who plummets them through a vortex back to 1986 to relive the infamous nightmare that Donny and Tami Endured. Jack the Reaper has taken over Possum Hollow with a few old friends and they are having so much fun, it's scary. To find their way home our heroes must battle all sorts of evil and there is nowhere to hide.

Teamwork is the key to returning to 2025 in time to trick-or-treat. Steven and Kym must work together to overcome spooky obstacles, climb through chaos, dodge pumpkins and destroy enemies before they come face to face with Spirit Halloween's finest. With exciting challenges, insane surprises, and a sweet soundtrack. Are you ready to return to Possum Hollow? Join the fun and grab a limited-edition physical copy of the game while online-only supplies last! This game is compatible with the Nintendo Entertainment System (NES) and select Retron consoles.

Spirit Edition

Exclusively at Spirit Halloween, this set includes:

Custom game box

Game cartridge

User manual

Playable on NES (Nintendo Entertainment System) and select Retron consoles

Dimensions: 7" H x 5" W x 1" D

Material: Plastic, paper

Imported

Note: All consoles are sold separately through third-party sites or vendors.

