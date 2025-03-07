Posted in: Games, Video Games, Wargaming, World Of Warships | Tagged: World of Warships: Legends

Both World of Warships Title Reveal March Updates

World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends both got an update for March 2025, adding different kinds of content simultaniously

Article Summary New Experimental Ships in World of Warships PC add three unique vessels for veteran players in March update.

Submarine enthusiasts can explore new Soviet subs, equipped with fast torpedoes and special capabilities.

World of Warships: Legends gets new Dutch Cruisers, a special crossover, and an exciting in-game event.

Rust'n'Rumble II returns with unique battles in World of Warships: Legends, promising new mechanics and content.

Wargaming has released updates for two of its titles this week, as both World of Warships and World of Warships: Legends have new content for March 2025. This is the first time in a long while we've seen the team release two updates for two different games at the same time, as they tend to give all of their titles some breathing room. We have the dev notes for both below, as you can read more about the Legends update on their website, along with patch notes for the PC version.

World of Warships – March 2025 Update

layers eager to take the helm of new vessels will be able to get hands-on with three new Experimental Ships, including Tier VIII French heavy cruiser Metz, Tier IX Soviet cruiser Vyazma, and Tier X American battleship Oregon. Designed for veteran players, each ship begins battles with a fraction of its hit point pool that slowly recovers during combat. Those brave enough to command these vessels can take on a special mission chain to earn Coal for their hard-earned efforts.

This update also sees the return of Operations with Flagships. To keep things fresh, players will see new changes to the formula, as Flagships set a course for destruction on the high seas. With increased health and the ability to buff the ships they are leading into battle, each fight will become more diverse as randomized Flagships, each with various effects and vulnerabilities, seek out players to destroy. This time around, players will be able to increase their odds of survival by using Classified Documents to boost their ship's battle capabilities.

Finally, underwater ships are on the radar, with new Soviet Submarines joining Early Access. Tier VI Soviet submarine S-1, Tier VIII Soviet submarine L-20, and Tier X Soviet submarine K-1 are all available and ready to dive deep into combat, each equipped with powerful and fast torpedoes, long-ranged Submarine Surveillance, and Fast Damage Control Team. They may lack the speed of other underwater vessels, but on the surface, they'll pack a punch.

World of Warships: Legends – March 2025 Update

Console and mobile players on World of Warships: Legends will have to brace for a tidal wave of content that brings new ships, crossovers, and wacky game modes. The March update starts with the arrival of new Dutch Cruisers in Early Access, with ships spanning Tiers I-VIII and Legendary Tier, alongside a new Commander, Henk Pröpper. Players can acquire these ships via special Dutch Cruiser Crates, in the Store and Tech Tree, and by spending Guldens, a limited-time in-game currency. A Dutch Legacy Calendar event also brings new daily and weekly rewards, with the ultimate prize being the Dutch Commander, Johan Furstner, perfect for the new cruisers.

Azur Lane returns with Wave 6, bringing the popular naval warfare game to World of Warships: Legends. From March 3 until April 7, players can expand their armada with five new ships such as the AL Richelieu and the AL Asashio, as well as Commanders based on the hit mobile game. New flags, Containers, and a mission chain have also been added – with camouflages and a special Crate up for grabs as rewards.

To conclude the March update, World of Warships: Legends is bringing the Rust'n'Rumble II event into action. This return features a brand-new battle experience, complete with unique weapons and mechanics for players to enjoy. A host of new content will also be arriving alongside the mode, with more details coming closer to its launch.

