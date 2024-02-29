Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Aska, Sand Sailor Studio

Aska Announces New Closed Beta Happening This April

Sand Sailor Studio are planning to have a second Closed Beta for their upcoming Viking survival game Aska, set to happen in April.

Article Summary Aska's Closed Beta by Sand Sailor Studio set for April 15-21, adding new features.

Sign up for the beta by wishlisting Aska on Steam before April 5th and join its Discord.

Aska, a co-op Viking survival game, focuses on AI-driven NPCs to build a thriving village.

Creative Director highlights Aska’s unique AI and village-building in ambitious sandbox game.

Indie game developer and publisher Sand Sailor Studio has confirmed their Viking sandbox survival builder game Aska will be getting a new Closed Beta. This one will take place from April 15-21, giving you a new build of the game to check out with some additional features that they will be testing out. You can sign up for the Closed Beta by wishlisting the game on Steam, with more information available on the game's Discord. Sign-ups will close on April 5.

Aska

In Aska, players find themselves shipwrecked on a mysterious island where they must tame an uncharted land and build a Viking empire worthy of Odin's praise. Solo or together with up to three friends, players must survive, summon intelligent NPC villagers, collect resources, and build a thriving settlement. Players will need to automate, manage, and defend their expanding tribe and prepare to survive the bitter winters. Developed as the third game installment by Sand Sailor Studios and published by Thunderful, Aska's unique gameplay lies in its AI systems. Aska provides a unique flavor vs other survival games on the market by giving players the opportunity to release themselves from the shackles of repetitive resource collection and management. The player is the master constructor, focusing on leading the tribe and designating the location of buildings. The intelligent AI NPCs are then assigned to work around the town, providing camaraderie and establishing a thriving village.

"Aska stands as a testament to what a dream team of just ten people can achieve over the course of 4 years: an ambitious co-op survival tribe builder where you're never alone, where you work alongside lively AI villagers that are almost indistinguishable from players, all woven into a deep city builder-like economy system," said Cristian Diaconescu, Creative Director at Sand Sailor Studio. "We're entering the final phase of our beta testing period, and we can't wait to give players the power to build their very own truly functional Viking village; who knows what they'll build."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!