Asmodee Signs On As U.S. Distributor for Cyberpunk Legends

Night Crew Games and Admodee have come together to form a new partnership over the U.S. distribution for Cyberpunk Legends

Cyberpunk Legends offers a cooperative narrative experience set in the iconic Cyberpunk universe.

The game is designed for both seasoned hobby gamers and newcomers, blending immersive storytelling.

Currently in crowdfunding, Cyberpunk Legends will hit U.S. retail stores with Asmodee's support.

Asmodee has partnered with Night Crew Games for a new partnership, as they will be the U.S. distributor for the game Cyberpunk Legends. If you haven't seen the game yet, this is a competitive card game based in the Cyberpunk universe. Not specifically taking cues from the TTRPG, video game, or TV series, but defining its own take on the franchise while also being a fun game to play. The title is still running a crowdfunding campaign, so there's no set date for when it will be released. We have more details from the announcement below, including a couple of quotes from both parties.

Cyberpunk Legends

Night Crew Games' Cyberpunk Legends is a cooperative narrative card game set in the acclaimed Cyberpunk universe, one of the most dynamic and culturally resonant IPs in entertainment today. Blending immersive storytelling, collaborative gameplay, and a rich sci-fi setting, the title delivers a fresh and accessible experience for both core hobby gamers and new players alike.

"What drew us to Night Crew Games was their bold innovation in product design," said Julien Sharp, Country Manager, Asmodee USA. "Cyberpunk Legends captures the energy of a powerful global IP while delivering a deeply engaging cooperative narrative experience. We are excited to partner with Night Crew Games to bring this standout title to retail and connect more players to the world of Cyberpunk through tabletop."

"Asmodee was the obvious choice for their reach, relationships with retailers and willingness to work as a partner to help us refine our messaging and marketing, " said James Portnow, Founder, Night Crew Games. "What truly brought us on board though was that they cared enough to play the game and to spend time to really understand what we were offering. We're thrilled to be bringing the world of Cyberpunk to the fans in co-op campaign card game form with them."

