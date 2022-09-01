Asmodee & Z-Man Games Announce New Tabletop Game, Challengers

Asmodee and Z-Man Games officially announced a new board game today as they will be releasing Challengers in October. The game will play out as a tournament of duels where up to eight players will face off at the same time in a strategic deck-building tournament. In this mini-mock tourney, each player will draft cards starring over 70 characters such as vampires, dinosaurs, and rubber duckies, all to battle it out against each other to become the top player. The game even comes with multiple themed decks like Hollywood and Outer Space. That at SPIEL '22 in Essen, Germany will get a chance to buy it first from October 6th-9th, before launching in the U.S., Canada, U.K., France, and Germany in November. Pre-orders go live today as we have more info on the game below.

Challengers stars over 70 kooky characters from diverse locales like Hollywood, outer space, and the monstrous deep sea… or your bathtub. Players draft character cards with unique abilities and must make tough deck building choices between rounds, as each character combination opens up new ways to win. Across up to 4 simultaneous battles, players win trophies and fans by defeating other players in duels. After seven rounds, the two players with the most trophies and fans face off to become the ultimate champion. Players can also test a winning strategy in the game's solo mode and should look forward to more team-building options with future character expansions.

"From my first round of Challengers, I was hooked," said Sophie Gravel, head of Z-Man Games, who has spearheaded the launches of Pandemic's Second Edition, Azul, Pandemic Legacy, and more. "The game is nonstop edge-of-your-seat fun. Every card placement is a high-stakes moment that could decide the battle. No two games are the same: after hundreds of rounds, players will still be learning ways to perfect their winning team of characters. And with more character decks to come, the thrill of the Challengers tournament never ends." "When Z-Man Games offered the opportunity to refine Challengers together and release it globally, it was a dream come true," said Roman Rybiczka, co-founder of 1 More Time Games. "To collaborate with such an experienced team of industry leaders was an exciting and fun journey we did not want to miss. We are very proud that soon players around the world can enjoy Challengers in its best form possible."