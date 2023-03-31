Asphalt 9: Legends Brings In The Lamborghini Revuelto Gameloft has a new car being added to Asphalt 9: Legends as they have partnered with Lamborghini to bring in the Revuelto.

Gameloft has partnered up with Lamborghini to bring in one of their iconic cars to Asphalt 9: Legends, as players can now drive the Lamborghini Revuelto. The addition of the car int he game coincides with the reveal of it in the real world, as the latest Lambo design rolls off the assembly line and onto both he physical and virtual streets. The game will basically be the only place people without a spare million in the bank will be able to try the car out. You can read more about it below.

"Lamborghini's next flagship V12 hybrid super sports car – the Lamborghini Revuelto – is hitting both the real-world and virtual streets just hours after being revealed during a gala at the company's HQ. Starting today and ending on April 27th, Asphalt 9: Legends players can take part in an in-game special event and add the new Lamborghini Revuelto to their garage after completing the first stage, making it the only game featuring the brand-new super sports car. Players who continue playing through the event will also unlock exclusive liveries and other in-game rewards, as well as surprise real-world prizes supplied by Lamborghini. After the conclusion of the in-game event, players can look forward to an official Lamborghini eSports competition in the game, with more details coming soon."

"The launch of a new flagship Lamborghini is always an exciting time for car lovers around the world. We couldn't be more excited by yesterday's announcement since we've also been able to launch a digital version of the Lamborghini Revuelto in Asphalt 9: Legends," says Ignacio Marín, Asphalt 9: Legends Game Manager at Gameloft Barcelona. "Our longstanding partnership with the company gave us unprecedented access to internal documentation to prepare for this reveal, and we're confident players are going to love getting behind the digital wheel of this incredible – and faithfully recreated – vehicle."