Assassin's Creed Is Coming To PUBG: Battlegrounds & New State Mobile

Krafton Inc. has revealed a new partnership with Ubisoft to have Assassin's Creed cross into PUBG: Battlegrounds and New State Mobile. Two separate events will be kicking off in each game starting in mid-August, in which you will see some of "the tales of the Animus become the realities of the battlegrounds." You'll have a chance to acquire Assassin's Creed-themed in-game items, see Abstergo Industries added into the world of PUBG, and take part in a series of events themed around Assassin's Creed crate tickets. We have more info on both of these events below.

PUBG: Battlegrounds x Assassin's Creed (Aug. 17-Sept. 22)

Dress For The Job: Throughout the Assassin's Creed collaboration, PUBG: Battlegrounds players will have the chance to earn themed cosmetic rewards, including:

Costumes (x2 sets)

Bag Skins (x2 sets)

Parachute Skin

Emote

Gun Charm

Spray Item (x2 sets)

Abstergo Industries Infiltrate Haven: For a limited time during the Assassin's Creed collaboration, players will be able to discover a variety of themed resources and props on the Haven map. Abstergo Industries has taken over one of the map's main buildings, complete with a hidden Animus machine and strategically placed "Leap of Faith" ledges on the building's rooftop.

New State Mobile x Assassin's Creed (Aug. 18-Sept. 21)

If It Looks Like An Assassin or Templar…: During the collaboration, players can obtain over 30 unique Assassin's Creed-themed costumes, weapon skins, and items through limited-time PUBG events and collaboration crates, including:

Ezio's Outfit from Assassin's Creed Brotherhood

Shay's Outfit from Assassin's Creed Rogue

Upgradeable SIG-MCX Skin

Vehicle Skins (x2)

Parachute Skin

Wappen

Rewards From The Brotherhood: Players who log into New State Mobile during the collaboration event will receive daily log-in rewards. Players can obtain more rewards by completing story missions to find out the truth behind the rumored presence of Templars and Assassins in Erangel and Troi. Stay tuned for more info!