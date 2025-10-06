Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: assassin's creed, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Valley of Memory

Assassin's Creed Mirage Announces Free Valley of Memory Update

Ubisofr has confirmed that Assassin's Creed Mirage will be getting a new update as the Valley of Memory update brings in new content

Ubisoft revealed a major update is coming to Assassin's Creed Mirage next month, as players will be getting the free Valley of Memory update. The update begins with over six hours of new content with a new story that starts before the main storyline's final adventure. Here, Basim learns that his long-lost father might still be alive, and has made the decision to go find out if it's real, only to run into a band of robbers. We have the ifner details below as the content will be released on November 18, 2025.

Assassin's Creed Mirage – Valley of Memory

Valley of Memory takes place in the 9th-century Al-Ula, an ancient valley charged with history and home to stunning and diverse landscapes. You will have the chance to explore a variety of points of interest in the region, from the old town of AlUla and the Musa Ibn Musayr fortress to the Valley of the Stones and the impressive necropolis of Hegra. Be careful as you explore the sites, as the Robbers have set up ambushes across the desert to catch unwelcome visitors. Valley of Memory is also introducing improvements to the game that will apply whether you are playing in the AlUla region, or the main adventure in Baghdad.

Replayable Missions and Challenges: All black box missions and contracts in Assassin's Creed Mirage and Valley of Memory will be replayable after you complete them once. Accessible through the "Animus Sequences" section of your objective board or directly within the world, each replayable mission will offer distinct challenges, forcing you to play in new and creative ways. You may have to avoid using Eagle Vision, kill only your main target, remain undetected, or complete the mission in a certain amount of time. Completing these challenges will unlock exclusive in-game rewards.

Parkour Updates: New features in the gameplay will strengthen your parkour experience in Assassin's Creed Mirage. Players will now be able to toggle on the ability to manually jump, allowing them to weave together free-running parkour sequences that were previously impossible. A new control scheme is also being introduced to smooth the experience of leaping from rooftop to rooftop. Players will also be able to customize side and back ejects. Previously side and back ejects could only be performed when Basim had a clear landing spot or handhold. Now, Basim can side or back eject regardless of the landing spot. These new updates allow for more creative parkouring than ever before in Assassin's Creed Mirage.

New Skill and Tool Customization: A new skill called Engineer 2 has been added to Basim's skill tree that will allow him to equip all level 1 modifications to his tools and a new level 3 modification has been added to all Tools as well.

New Difficulty Levels: Two additional difficulty levels have been added, allowing you to customize the challenge to your liking.

