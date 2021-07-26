Assassin's Creed Valhalla Reveals Details For "The Siege Of Paris"

Ubisoft has revealed details to the next expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla, as players will undertake "The Siege of Paris". The expansion will be coming as part of Season 3, which is called Sigrblot Season, and features exclusive rewards and activities for everyone. The Sigrblot Festival will go in live the game this Thursday, July 29th, for all players to check out until August 19th. As for the Siege, we have more info on that below as it will be added to the game on August 12th.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla's second expansion, The Siege of Paris, will release on August 12. Set in Francia, this new adventure will set Eivor on a dangerous path full of gripping questlines across the Frankish countryside, towards one of the most infamous conquest battles in Viking history. Players will get their hands on new weapons, abilities, gear, and skills to take on new enemy types. The Siege of Paris will also mark the return of Infiltration Missions, directly inherited from long-time, fan-favorite Black Box Missions. Here, players will have the liberty to choose the best way to eliminate their designated target. The Siege of Paris will be available for all Season Pass** owners or as a separate purchase for $24.99 by all owners of the main game.

Along with the Expansion 2, the "The Siege of Paris" music album will release on August 12th, giving all fans the chance to fully enjoy the complete soundtrack. From today, they can discover "Hásæti", the first track of the album composed by Stephanie Economou. With this song, she wanted to evoke a sense of spirituality and depth in the music and vocals felt like the right avenue to explore. The lyrics are in Old Norse, with "Hásæti" translating to "Seat of Honor."

Starting Thursday, July 29th, players can celebrate Summer in the time limited Sigrblot Festival, a traditional Viking festival celebrating the start of the Raiding season. Until August 19th, various festive activities will be available in the Ravensthorpe settlement around the traditional bonfire, including: