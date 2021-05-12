Assassin's Creed Valhalla To Receive Wrath Of The Druids Tomorrow

Ubisoft will be releasing a free expansion for Assassin's Creed Valhalla tomorrow as players will get to experience the Wrath Of The Druids. This new expansion will have you exploring a new adventure for Eivor as you're headed to neighboring Ireland in an attempt to unravel the mysteries of an ancient druidic cult. Calling themselves the Children of Danu, you'll be getting more involved with Gaelic myths and folklore as you travel through haunted forests and amazing landscapes while helping Gaelic Kings unify Ireland. You can check out more about it below and enjoy the latest trailer.

The story starts as Eivor is summoned to Ireland by their long-lost cousin Barid. Quickly they are drafted by the High–King of Ireland Flann Sinna to embark on a perilous journey and unite the warring factions. The intriguing but treacherous Celtic Ireland is a whole new region to explore, including three provinces and the city of Dublin. The expansion also features famous historical landmarks such as the Giant's Causeway, Tara Hill, Black Pig's Dyke, Ben Bulben and more. Accomplish the Royal Demands from the Gaelic Kings to gather resources.

Claim and conquer the Ring Forts of Ireland, form alliances to dominate the trade routes to build Dublin's wealth and establish it as the primary seat of commerce

Trade rare resources and exotic rewards with overseas nations to make Dublin a thriving city.

Master a brand new type of weapon: the Sickle, a fast and deadly blade that can be dual-wielded.

Use new abilities and skills like the Viking Salute, the Smoke Bomb Arrow, the Irish Hound Summoning, and the Sickle Combo.

Battle and defeat new powerful enemies including the Children of Danu, a mysterious cult of Druids; Drengrs; Irish factions; and new mythical creatures.

Discover a variety of new gear and weapons, and more customization options for Eivor's longship, horse, raven, tattoos, hair, and settlement decorations.