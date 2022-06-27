Thor: Love & Thunder Content Comes To Marvel Contest Of Champions

Kabam has released a brand new update for Marvel Contest Of Champions as we're getting Thor: Love & Thunder content added to the game. As they celebrate the release of the latest MCU film on July 8th, all new and existing players who download and login can add either Thor (Ragnarok) or Thor (Jane Foster) to their rosters. You'll only be able to do this from July 8th until August 2nd, and you WILL have to choose one or the other. What's more, two new Champions have been added to the mix as you're getting Gorr and Valkyrie. We have more info on both characters and other surprises int eh game for this event below.

Gorr the God-Butcher grew up on a harsh world, where belief in the gods kept his people from falling to despair. But after his family perished to the deadly environment, Gorr became disillusioned and swore vengeance against the gods that never came to help him or his people. He later obtained the powerful Necrosword, and gained the ability to control dark magic and shadowy constructs. He uses these powers to wreak havoc, destruction, and death on any and all that would call themselves gods in Marvel Contest Of Champions. Former leader of the mighty Valkyrior, and recently crowned sovereign of New Asgard, Valkyrie has long been a bastion to the Asgardian people against the evils of the Nine Realms. Possessing superior strength (even among Asgardians) and armed with the powerful weapons, training, and tactics of the Valkyrior, she is an excellent leader, and a steadfast warrior. Her conviction, though scarred by loss, is stronger than ever, and she is ready and willing to protect the Asgadians of the Battlerealm.

From June 29th through July 5th, a special login calendar will be available in-game where players can receive Champion Shards. Additionally, Marvel Contest Of Champions will be holding their Spectacular Summoner Sale beginning July 1st through July 5th. Be sure to log in and check out one of the biggest deals Marvel Contest of Champions has to offer this year. With over 200 Champions in The Contest, players can also add other legendary MCU-inspired characters to their roster from Thor including Korg, Odin, Hela, Loki, Guardians of the Galaxy crew Star-Lord, Drax, Rocket, Groot, and more!