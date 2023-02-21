Assault Suits Valken Declassified Announced For Nintendo Switch Assault Suits Valken Declassified will take players back to the classic SNES era of gaming with this revitalized mecha action classic.

Rainmaker Productions revealed this week they're bringing back a classic SNES title in a new light with the release of Assault Suits Valken Declassified. Originally released back in 1992 as Assault Suits Valken, this version of the game will be a completely unedited and uncensored localization of the original Super Famicom version released in Japan. Tearing down all of the censorship the company was known to do for North American audiences, the company collaborated with M2 Co., Ltd. to restore old content and never-before-seen materials to the game. Complete with a recreated and translated version of the original 80-page Japanese guidebook, never-before-seen artwork, and more. You can read more about the game below as it will be a Nintendo Switch exclusive for $25 when it's released on March 30th, 2023.

"Originally released for the Super Famicom/SNES in 1992, Assault Suits Valken takes place in a future where two governments are at war over both Earth's dwindling natural resources and the territorial rights to its moon. Assuming the role of soldier Jake Brain, players will pilot his classic mecha through a variety of challenging 2D run-and-gun missions as they seek to fulfill Jake's objective of destroying the opposing government's most powerful extraterrestrial weapon — Bildvorg."

Unedited and uncensored version of Assaults Suits Valken with a new English translation.

New recreation of the 80-page Japanese Guidebook translated into English.

Inclusion of both the arranged and game soundtracks.

New interview with Satoshi Nakai about the original game's mecha design.

New artwork by Satoshi Urusihihara, the original game's character designer.

New "Retro Color" screen filter, along with regular CRT and scanlines options.

Super Play of the game with its "good ending".

Save/Load states as well as Replay record and playback functionality.

"While Assault Suits Valken was given a Western release back in the 90s as Cybernator, this version was heavily edited and censored, meaning English-speaking gamers have never been able to appreciate the game fully — until now," said Joseph Chou, Rainmaker Productions' CEO. "Assault Suits Valken Declassified aims to correct that oversight by not only offering a faithful and uncompromised localization of the original game, but also new artwork from character designer Satoshi Urushihara and an exclusive interview with Satoshi Nakai, the previously unknown designer of game's titular mecha."