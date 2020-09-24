ASTRO Gaming Reveals A New Call Of Duty A10 Gaming Headset

ASTRO Gaming has partnered up with Activision to release a new Call Of Duty themed A10 gaming headset this week. The headset is being released to celebrate the eventual drop of the new CoD title, Black Ops Cold War. It offers everything the current version of the A10 does, with the bonus of the designs you can see here on the side. Not to mention the special color scheme to match. The headset is available for pre-order now and will ship out in the Fall. No word on a specific date, but hopefully, it will come in time with the release of the new game on November 13th, 2020.

"ASTRO has been a key collaborator of Call of Duty esports such as Call of Duty Champs, and the Call of Duty League," said Daniel Siegel, VP of Licensing for Activision. "We're excited to continue our partnership with ASTRO as the Official Headset licensee of Call of Duty. With this latest headset, our fans are sure to get the best audio experience while playing Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War." "Working with Activision and Call of Duty over the years, we've developed some amazing products," said Aron Drayer, VP of Marketing for ASTRO Gaming. "The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War A10 special edition is a design-focused headset that is sure to help gamers improve their performance and enhance their gaming experience." ASTRO Comfort and Quality – Featuring flexible, lightweight materials and cloth ear cushion, along with durable steel headbands with damage resistant rubberized cover and detachable cable system, the A10 is designed to withstand both victory and defeat.

