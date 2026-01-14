Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Astrobotanica, Space Goblin Studio

Astrobotanica Drops New Teaser Trailer Ahead of Launch

Check out the latest teaser trailer for the game Astrobotanica, as the curiosity-led survival game title will be released in mid-February

Article Summary Astrobotanica launches February 16, blending survival, exploration, and scientific experimentation.

Play as alien botanist Xel, stranded on prehistoric Earth, seeking rare seeds to save your home planet.

Grow and experiment with unique plants, heal Neanderthals, and adapt to wild, dangerous environments.

Shape your skills, build your shelter, and thrive with deep research-driven game mechanics and progression paths.

Indie game developer and publisher Space Goblin Studio has released a new teaser trailer for the game Astrobotanica, building up to its eventual release. If you haven't seen the game yet, it is a curiosity-led survival game designed around exploration and scientific experimentation, allowing you to survive and thrive. The latest trailer here briefly touches on base building and how you'll make a home with all the necessities in a new place. Enjoy the trailer, as it will be launched on February 16.

Astrobotanica

Astrobotanica is a science-driven survival game set on a prehistoric Earth. You're Xel, a highly educated alien botanist, on a mission to discover rare seeds needed to save the home planet. After crashing on ancient Earth, you'll find yourself surrounded by wild animals, primal humans and toxic atmosphere, so will have to adapt quickly and figure out how to survive. Your knowledge of alien botany will be your best weapon. You'll learn how to grow and process Earth's unfamiliar flora into food and medicine. Experimenting, adaptation and research will be key to finding plant species which could thrive on your home planet. But for now, you have to discover and cultivate essential herbage to secure the stable supply of carbon dioxide you need to breathe.

Neanderthals are curious, but timid. Learn to communicate, earn their trust, and cure their ailments using hand-crafted potions made from plants. Heal their wounds and illnesses, and they might just reward you with tools, supplies and a helping hand. Build walls, floors, and fences to protect your property and crops from natural disasters and hungry wildlife. Collect and manage resources to expand your shelter, turning it from a fragile dwelling into a fully-fledged abode.

Wander through beautifully untamed wilderness, filled with secrets to uncover and a wide variety of plants to study. Observation is key – there's always something new to discover if you look closely. But stay alert! The local fauna is as cute as dangerous, while invariably hungry. Shape your playstyle through six unique skill paths: Planetary Knowledge, Research, Investigation, Management, Adaptation, and Learning. Assigning Knowledge Points according to your habits, talents and preferences will define your progression.

