Astroneer Announces Its First-Ever DLC Content With Glitchwalkers

Astroneer is getting a brand-new DLC release, the first ever made for the game, as Glitchwalkers takes the game to new extremes

Glitchwalkers introduces a new planet, Aeoluz, the biggest in Astroneer, with unique biomes and tech features

Players will face the game's first villain, Lyn, and must thwart her plans to dismantle the Astroneer Training Program

A free companion update will bring new gameplay, quality-of-life improvements, and bug fixes to the base game

System Era Softworks and Devolver Digital revealed a new addition on the way for Astroneer, as the game will get its first-ever DLC with Glitchwalkers. This will be a paid expansion that brings in a number of changes to the game, as you can see from the image here, you'll encounter a new planet that doesn't exactly behave like others you've come across in the past. No date was provided beyond the idea it will be out before the end of 2024, but we do have a trailer and info for you to check out.

Astroneer: Glitchwalkers

Glitchwalkers continues Astroneer's legacy of survival sandbox gameplay and takes it to new extremes. A new planet — the largest in Astroneer — awaits, complete with new biomes, technology, gameplay features and the game's first true villain. Players seeking new challenges are in for a treat with the introduction of Lyn, a disgruntled member of the ESS Elysium crew who has taken to tinkering with the Astroneer Training Program's (ATP) code. Players must work with Elysium's Head of Maintenance, Frank, to stop Lyn and her nefarious plans before she dismantles the ATP from the inside.

Glitchwalkers will transport players to Aeoluz, an enormous new planet born in a glitched solar system where they'll be tasked with counter hacking Lyn and breaking firewalls to return the ATP to normal. Aeoluz plays host to a number of new surface and cave biomes for players to explore, while a new tech tree and modules offer up new ways to progress and unlock both new and old technology. Glitchwalkers will expand Astroneer's universe while maintaining all of the crafting, building, and exploration that existing Astroneers know and love. For those players unprepared to leap into the unknown, there will also be a free companion update to the base game that introduces new gameplay, quality-of-life improvements, and bug fixes.

