Posted in: Atari, Bandai Namco, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atari 50, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, The Namco Legendary Pack

Atari 50 Will Add The Namco Legendary Pack This Month

The Namco Legendary Pack has been given a release date for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration as it will arrive this month

Article Summary The Namco Legendary Pack arrives for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration in November 2025.

Classic Namco games like Pac-Man, Galaga, Dig Dug, and Xevious added with console and arcade versions.

Includes an all-new interactive timeline, video interviews, and rare archival materials from gaming history.

Atari 50 now features over 100 games across seven platforms, including Lynx and Jaguar on modern consoles.

Atari has revealed the release date for the new piece of content coming to Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, as The Namco Legendary Pack arrives later this month. Teaming with Bandai Namco, they will bring several iconic titles from miltiple franchises to the collection to help celebrate all things Atari. We have the details below as the pack will be released on November 13, 2025.

The Namco Legendary Pack

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is being expanded with The Namco Legendary Pack , featuring an all-new interactive timeline and set of games exploring the history of Namco titles on Atari hardware. Includes multiple versions of Atari Pac-Man, Galaga, Galaxian, Dig Dug, and Xevious, along with video interviews, archival materials, documents, and photos from the era.

Three Atari Pac-Man games: Pac-Man 2600, 5200, and Atari 8-bit. This marks the first-ever re-release of these games for consoles.

Interactive timeline exploring the history of Namco titles on Atari consoles featuring video interviews with developers, archival materials and documents, photos from the era, and more.

The U.S. arcade versions of Dig Dug and Xevious, developed by Namco in Japan and originally released by Atari, re-released in this form for the first time ever.

Home console versions of Galaga, Xevious, Galaxian, and Dig Dug.

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration

Join the celebration! Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration takes you on an interactive journey through 50 years of video games. At the heart of Atari 50 are the Interactive Timelines, which combine historical trivia, digital artifacts, over 60 minutes of new interviews, documentary footage, and playable games into one cohesive experience. When you encounter a game in the Timelines, you can immediately play it without losing your place. The massive selection of over 100 games spans seven different platforms: Arcade, 2600, 5200, 7800, Atari 8-bit computers, and, for the first time ever on modern consoles, Atari Lynx and Jaguar! Play the classics like Tempest 2000, Asteroids, and Yars' Revenge, or dive into some deeper cuts. Behind every game are the stories of Atari, what was happening at the company, and what went into the creation of the games and the hardware on which they ran, all told by the people who were there.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!