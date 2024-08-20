Posted in: Atari, Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Atari 7800+

Atari Announces Atari 7800+ Arriving Later This Winter

Atari has announced a brand new retro games console hitting the market before year's end as the Atari 7800+ has been revealed

New console supports Atari 2600 and 7800 cartridges, with HDMI connectivity and wireless controllers.

Included CX78+ wireless gamepad and 10 new game cartridges, including sequels and enhanced classics.

Pre-orders for the compact Atari 7800+ start at $130, with additional wireless accessory options available.

Atari revealed their latest addition to the retro console family this morning, as they will release the Atari 7800+ sometime this Winter. Bringing back the classic console that at one point was a rival to both the NES and the SEGA Master System, this modernized version will allow you to play all of your old 2600 and 7800 titles, as well as all-new games being developed on cartridge for this console. What's more, you'll also see Atari's classic joystick and the controller for this edition reproduced with wireless capabilities. We have the full rundown below as the console is up for pre-order starting at $130.

Atari 7800+

The 7800+ is a scaled-down, compact edition of the console that seamlessly integrates into modern living spaces. Equipped with HDMI connectivity, it effortlessly links to contemporary TVs and devices. Each console ships with the CX78+ Wireless Gamepad and a brand new title, Bentley Bear's Crystal Quest — a sequel to the classic Crystal Castles, presented on a specially designed 7800 cartridge.

Plays both Atari 2600 and 7800 game cartridges

Near-perfect compatibility with original and third-party Atari games

Includes the new Wireless CX78+ Gamepad

Widescreen or 4:3 window size

USB-C charging cable (power adapter not included)

CX78+ Wireless Gamepad

The CX78+ Wireless Gamepad ($34.99 / €34.99 / £29.99) is a recreation of the radical two-button controller Atari released with the original 7800 in Europe. The gamepad features a directional D-Pad and a removable thumbstick. It wirelessly connects to your new 7800+ and 2600+, and it works with original 2600 and 7800 hardware using the included DB9 wireless adapter. You can even connect it to a PC with the included USB-C adapter.

CX40+ Wireless Joystick

The CX40+ Wireless Joystick ($34.99 / €34.99 / £29.99) introduces untethered one-button gaming as an authentic recreation of the original CX40. It connects to the new 7800+ and 2600+, and it works with original 2600 and 7800 hardware using an included DB9 wireless adapter. The CX40+ Wireless Joystick is also PC-compatible with an included USB-C adapter. Accompanying the release of the new Atari+ hardware are ten new game cartridges, including official Atari releases for popular homebrew games and three multi-game 2600+ cartridges. Every new game includes a color-printed user manual and will be available at mass retail for $29.99 (€29.99 / £24.99).

New 7800+ Cartridges

Asteroids Deluxe expands upon the original with new mechanics and intense two-player modes that introduce competition and varied playstyles.

Bounty Bob Strikes Back is a sequel to the cult classic Miner 2049er. For this port to a 7800+ cartridge, developer Robert DeCresnezo added 10 additional caves.

In Bentley Bear's Crystal Quest, a popular homebrew sequel to Crystal Castles, you'll find everything a platforming could possibly want…including one adorable bear.

A brand new version of Berzerk brings the gameplay of the arcade classic to the 7800+. Evil Otto's ominous grin definitely included!

Charge your Phase Pistol and enter the fray in Frenzy, an Atari 7800+ version of the arcade sequel to Berzerk!

Space Duel is the first-ever 7800 port of the original 1982 vector-based arcade game. The unique two-player mode tethers two spaceships together for interdependent action.

New 2600+ Cartridges

A 2600+ release of Caverns of Mars brings the Atari 8-bit classic to cartridge for the first time. The adaptation by homebrew developer John W. Champeau adds new challenges to the original and an all-important save feature.

The Epyx Game Collection combines the best EPYX sports games into one cartridge. Up to eight players can compete in multiple events in the Summer Games, Winter Games, and the California Games, which introduced Pacific Coast sports, including half-pipe, footbag, surfing, roller skating, BMX, and flying disc.

The M Network Collection combines the fast-paced action of Armor Ambush, Astroblast, Frogs and Flies, and Star Strike onto a single 2600+ cartridge. These four titles were adaptations of popular Intellivision games created for the Atari 2600 by Mattel Electronics.

In 1982, Atari responded to competition from the rival Intellivision by releasing a new series of sports games, including RealSports Baseball, Football, Volleyball, Soccer, Tennis, and Boxing. With the new RealSports Collection, they are available for the first time on a single 2600 cartridge, including the never-before-released RealSports Basketball.

