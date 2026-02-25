Posted in: Conventions, eSports, Events, Games, Video Games | Tagged: atlanta, DreamHack, DreamHack Atlanta, ESL FACEIT Group

DreamHack Atlanta 2026 Has Been Announced For Mid-May

DreamHack Atlanta 2026 has been confirmed for a return in mid-May as they will take over the Georgia World Congress Center

Article Summary DreamHack Atlanta 2026 returns this May at the Georgia World Congress Center with tickets on sale now.

Atlanta will host DreamHack’s only U.S. event in 2026, marking its eighth year in the city.

The festival features the first-ever Call of Duty League Major and Intel Extreme Masters Atlanta.

IEM Atlanta brings elite Counter-Strike 2 competition with a $1,000,000 prize pool for the first time.

ESL FACEIT Group confirmed today that DreamHack Atlanta will be making its return for 2026, as the event takes place in two months. The event will run from May 15-17, as they will once again take over the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia, for three days of esports tournaments, events, and more. We have the initial announcement and details for you here as tickets are on sale as we speak.

DreamHack Atlanta 2026

Following what will be DreamHack's biggest festival ever, the city will step onto the global stage as a FIFA World Cup 2026 host city in June 2026. Together, these major events cement Atlanta as one of the world's most exciting destinations for entertainment and global culture. This festival will be DreamHack's only event in the U.S. in 2026, and it will mark its eighth year in Atlanta, which it has visited more than any other city in the country.

Last fall, the 2025 Atlanta event united attendees from all 50 states and 61 countries. Featuring everything gaming under one roof, DreamHack Atlanta will serve as host for a Call of Duty League Major for the very first time. The Festival will also feature the first-ever Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) Atlanta, bringing one of the world's most prestigious Counter-Strike 2 competitions to Georgia for the first time, further amplifying the city's national esports footprint.

Call of Duty League Major III

Atlanta will also host Major III of the 2026 Call of Duty League season, further amplifying the city's national esports footprint. All 12 Call of Duty League teams will be joined by 4 amateur teams to battle for points in Atlanta as teams vie to qualify for Championship Weekend in Las Vegas. The stop in Atlanta follows Call of Duty League Major II, which will be hosted at the first-ever DreamHack Birmingham in the UK.

Intel Extreme Masters (IEM)

The arrival of IEM in Atlanta for the first time marks a milestone moment for the U.S. Counter-Strike fans. The final three days of competition will be played in front of a live crowd as elite teams from around the world battle for $1,000,000 in total winnings, a coveted IEM title, and a notch towards the ESL Grand Slam race for $1,000,000.

