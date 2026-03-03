Posted in: Games, Indie Games, tinyBuild Games, Video Games | Tagged: All Parts Connected, All Will Fall

All Will Fall Confirmed For Early April Launch on Steam

The physics-based floating city builder game All Will Fall has a launch date, as the game will arrive on Steam in early April

Article Summary All Will Fall launches on Steam in early April, offering a unique physics-based floating city builder experience.

Construct and govern a post-apocalyptic city in the ocean, balancing real-world physics and survival.

Lead diverse city factions, manage resources, and make impactful decisions with lasting consequences.

Face new disasters, discover unique maps, and unlock challenging scenarios with each gameplay session.

Indie game developer All Parts Connected and publisher tinyBuild Games have confirmed the official launch date for All Will Fall. The team has been teasing the physics-based floating city builder for a few months now, as you will attempt to keep a post-apocalyptic city out in the middle of the ocean afloat and working. The game has a demo out now for people to experience it, but now we know the full game will launch on April 3, 2026. Enjoy the latest trailer here!

All Will Fall

In a flooded post-apocalyptic world, you'll construct and govern humanity's last bastion the only way that remains: up. Stack buildings carefully while keeping real-world construction factors in mind, manage the needs of your people, and make tough decisions to keep your society and the city itself from collapsing. With various unique maps, objectives, and challenges to discover, there are always new heights to be reached and new disasters to try to avoid.

Master 3D Physics-Based Construction: Land is limited in this oceanic world. Stack buildings and create optimized production chains to grow your city to new heights in all three dimensions, but be mindful of real-world construction factors to ensure your precious structures won't all come tumbling down!

Lead Your Colony: Manage the needs and wants of different factions in your city, like Sailors, Engineers, and Workers, each with unique traits. Review and implement policies, manage the workload to maximize the effectiveness of production facilities, and maintain a balance between the factions – or pick your favorites to unlock their true potential at the cost of others' goodwill.

Make Tough Decisions : Will you shepherd humanity for the greater good? Or rule in terror as a tyrant? Be benevolent and try to care for everyone, or be strict and punish dissent forcefully. The choices – and the consequences – are yours.

A New Dawn for Humanity : Send out expeditions, face unique threats with each play session, unlock various scenarios and challenges, and create new colonies to establish humanity's new home above the seas.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!