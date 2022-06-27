Atari Announces Five Modern Titles Are Coming To Stadia

Atari revealed that they will be working with Stadia to release several modern titles on their platform, with more to come later on. Five games will be released over the next several months as players can expect Centipede: Recharged (July 1, 2022), Black Widow: Recharged (Summer 2022), Kombinera (Fall 2022), Asteroids: Recharged (Fall 2022), and Breakout: Recharged (Late 2022). As you can see from the titles, most of these are from their modern Recharged series where they take classic titles and give them a major upgrade in various ways. You can read up on all five below.

Centipede: Recharged: The original bug-blasting arcade game from Atari is back! Centipede: Recharged has been reimagined for modern gameplay, with vibrant visuals designed for modern screens and a 16:9 field of play. A dozen new power-ups can give you an edge by introducing abilities like screen-clearing explosions, rail guns, and even slowing down time. Every mode and level is playable in local co-op mode with a friend.

Black Widow: Recharged: The original cult classic arachnid-starring, twin-stick shooter returns! Just in time for Halloween, Black Widow: Recharged has been reimagined for modern gameplay, with vibrant visuals and powerful new abilities. Collect cash from downed enemies to charge a powerful web blast, or pick up one of a dozen new power-ups including explosive blasts, spread-shots and fear, trapping all enemies in your web. Every mode and level is playable in local co-op mode with a friend.

Kombinera: Formidable puzzles. Precise navigation. Balls. Simultaneous control. Special abilities. A fallen king… Control multiple colored balls simultaneously in this brain-bending puzzle platformer. It's up to you to combine every ball and complete each perilous level. Can you solve them all? Can you save King Kombine from the Kave of Kaos?

Asteroids: Recharged: The original space shooter warps to the modern era! Asteroids: Recharged has been reimagined for modern gameplay, with vibrant visuals and powerful new abilities. An entirely new collection of power-ups — including spread shots, rail guns, reflector shields, and more — will help stave off splintering asteroids and aggressive UFOs. Co-op play lets you play with a friend, and ramps up the intensity as players do their best to coordinate and survive.

Breakout: Recharge: The original brick breaker from Atari returns with its toughest challenge yet. Breakout: Recharged steps up the excitement with a fresh coat of paint and exciting power-ups. The endless arcade mode and 50 challenge levels will push you to the limit of your skills. Don't fret, however, as this wouldn't be a Recharged title without game-changing powerups. Expect the aid of rail guns, homing missiles, and explosives to join the traditional multi-ball. You'll need every tool in the arsenal and razor-sharp reflexes to climb the global leaderboards.