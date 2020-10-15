Bandai Namco Pushes Digimon Survive Back To 2021

Some sad news today from Bandai Namco as the company revealed that they have pushed Digimon Survive back to 2021. Unlike other games that have been pushed back across the board, the company didn't split any hairs and called it like it is by revealing that the push was due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the game's development cycle. The company basically revealed that due to the fact that this is such an "ambitious project" for them with the development team being dedicated to providing fans with a complete experience rather than a poor one with a bunch of patches over time. So in order to accommodate, they have had to push the date back and extended their appreciation to the fans for their patience and understanding. Here's an additional statement from the company.

The Digimon Survive team would like to extend our thanks to fans from around the world for their support during development, especially in these difficult times. We had originally planned to launch Digimon Survive in 2020, but current world events have shifted our development timing and we have made the difficult decision to push Digimon Survive's launch to 2021. We thank you all for your continued patience as we work to create a fun and engaging tactical RPG game along with a memorable story for Digimon fans! We will share some exciting updates for Digimon Survive in spring 2021, so please stay tuned for more information.

It is a little depressing we won't see the game for a while, but in all honesty, there's a lot on Bandai Namco's plate when it comes to current development. Rushing a title out that isn't ready just to appease a date not set in stone does no one any good. Especially during the pandemic. We'll see if a new date is revealed before the year ends, but we're guessing we won't learn more until the Spring of 2021.